Rovers and West under-14 stars are pictured in action in 2006. Recognise any of them?

Scrum time! Take a look through our 19 scenes of rugby's rising stars in Hartlepool and East Durham

Rugby union’s biggest stars will soon be battling it out in the World Cup.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 16:45

But closer to home, we have a glut of sporting talent on our own Hartlepool and East Durham doorstep and here are some great examples of the rising stars in action.

Take a look through our 10 images of rugby lovers showing off their best moves on the pitch – and some of them meeting a legend of the game.

How many of these people do you recognise?

What are your memories of rugby in the town, we’d love to hear from you.

Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk

1. A close fought encounter

West Hartlepool girls are action against Horden in 2017.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. On the attack

Back to 2006 where Rovers under-12s are on the attack against West at Brinkburn.

Photo: DP

3. Rovers with the ball

Rovers have possession against Hawden Park in 2017.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Young stars in action

It's 11 years since this tussle between Rovers under-15s and Percy Park under-15s on the King George V playing fields.

Photo: GW

