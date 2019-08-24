Scrum time! Take a look through our 19 scenes of rugby's rising stars in Hartlepool and East Durham
Rugby union’s biggest stars will soon be battling it out in the World Cup.
By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 16:45
But closer to home, we have a glut of sporting talent on our own Hartlepool and East Durham doorstep and here are some great examples of the rising stars in action.
Take a look through our 10 images of rugby lovers showing off their best moves on the pitch – and some of them meeting a legend of the game.
How many of these people do you recognise?
What are your memories of rugby in the town, we’d love to hear from you.
Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk