These smells will transport you back to the 70s

They were the most popular perfumes and aftershaves of the time

Some of these fragrances have aged better than others

One whiff of these smells will transport you back to the 70s

What smell do you most associate with the 1970s? | Evening Standard/Getty Images

A distinctive scent from the past can spark a blast of nostalgia much more powerful than any faded photo.

Few people will forget the comforting aroma of their mother’s favourite perfume or their father’s aftershave of choice when they were growing up - and most of us can distinctly remember the fragrance our first love wore, much as we might like to forget.

Below are some of the scents most strongly associated with the 1970s by those who were around then.

Charlie

This ‘gorgeous sexy-young fragrance’ by Revlon hung heavy in the air at many a 70s dinner party.

The actress and model Shelley Hack was the face of Charlie from the mid-70s, helping it to become the world’s top-selling perfume.

Other than her work promoting Charlie, she is probably best known for playing Tiffany Welles in the fourth series of Charlie’s Angels in 1979/80.

Love’s Baby Soft

This was hugely popular during the 1970s, despite a bizarrely creepy advertising campaign.

Not everyone was a fan though, with one person recalling: “Smelled just like baby powder, gross.”

It’s still available today, albeit with a distinctly different promotional campaign, declaring: “The soft and powdery fragrance icon of the 70s is being rediscovered by new generations.”

Denim

Denim aftershave, so the slogan famously claimed, was ‘for men who don’t have to try too hard’.

It was huge in the 70s, with one person joking ‘I can smell bell-bottoms just looking at this picture’.

It remains popular with many people today, though another person branded it ‘paint stripper’.

Brut

The boxer Henry Cooper urged men to ‘splash it all over’ during the 1970s, and they did in their droves.

Brut by Fabergé, with its distinctive green packaging and citrus notes, was one of the most popular scents of the decade.

One person recalled how back then ‘every man smelled of Brut!’.

Another commented: “Those were the days when you opened a Disco door and a tsunami of Brut hit the senses.”

Old Spice

Old Spice was memorably promoted during the 70s as the ‘mark of a man’.

For many people who grew up back then, the scent of Old Spice still reminds them of their father or grandfather.

One person said: “Old Spice reminds me of my one grandfather, very sweet memories. Brut reminds of some bad choices I made back in the 70s.”

Hai Karate

This budget aftershave is remembered by many people as much for its marketing campaign as for the scent.

Buyers were jokily warned to ‘be careful how you use it’, and adverts included self-defence instructions to help wearers ‘fend off women’.

The adverts seemed to do the trick, with one person commenting: “Every dad in Britain must have got this for Christmas.”

Recipient were not universally grateful, though, with another person recalling: “My grandad bought me that for Christmas years ago. Still makes me shudder.”

English Leather

“All my men wear English leather, or they wear nothing at all,” the ads proclaimed back in the 70s.

Yet, despite the saucy marketing campaign, it seems that for most people today the smell is a comforting one which brings back memories of their dad or grandad.

One person recalled: “My dad wore it… his signature scent. Smelled it even before he came in the room.”

It doesn’t have such happy associations for everyone, however, with another person commenting: “I remember a guy who wore it. A lot of it. Now I wretch when I smell it.”

Gee, Your Hair Smells Terrific

Not the most subtle name, but it really did live up to its own hype according to those who remember this popular shampoo from the 1970s.

The adverts claimed it was: “Like no other fragrance around. Slightly flowery. Slightly spicy. Deliciously nice to be near.”

One person recalled how it ‘really did smell terrific’, while another said it smelled so good ‘I would just huff it out of the bottle between actually using it’.

Opium

When Opium was launched in 1977 by Yves Saint Laurent, it made quite the splash.

The controversial name sparked concerns from some quarters that the perfume was promoting drug use, but the controversy only served to boost sales.

It remains popular today, as one of the scents of the 70s which has aged best.

Anaïs Anaïs

Anaïs Anaïs first hit the shelves in 1978 but its instant success means the sweet, floral fragrance is still considered by many as one of the smells of the 70s.

One person recalled: “My mum loved this. I keep a bottle just to spray now and again to keep her close.”

Another person commented: “My aunt wore that fragrance. It was veeeeeeeeery sweet.”

White Linen

White Linen, by Estée Lauder, was advertised in the 1970s as the ‘crisp, refreshing fragrance to live in all year long’.

It was launched in 1978 as an alternative to the other rich, powerful fragrances dominating the market at the time, with its crisp, understated scent providing a contrast.

Sweet Honesty

Sweet Honesty, by Avon, was marketed in the 70s as the ‘happiest fragrance you’ll ever wear’.

Many people described it as the smell of their teenage years back then.

But not everyone loved it, with one person calling Sweet Honesty ‘absolutely one of the worst perfumes ever’.

Patchouli

For many people, patchouli was the overriding smell of the 70s - not necessarily as an aftershave or perfume but to mask less pleasant odours.

Discussing the scents of the 70s, one person commented: “Patchouli, and not high quality. Just to cover up other stinks.”

What smells remind you most of the 1970s, and what aftershave or perfume did you, your mum or your dad wear back then?

