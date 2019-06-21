The day Hartlepool Power Station swung into action
The control room whirred into action and a new era had dawned for Hartlepool. And who would believe that 36 years have now passed since it happened.
The summer of 1983 saw Hartlepool’s nuclear power station swing into action.
Site chiefs had declared themselves delighted at the launch which happened just before lunchtime on a June day.
Officials at the CEGB had been trying to keep the build-up to the launching quiet.
But they issued a statement to say that consent to ‘raise power’ had come through from the Nuclear Installations Inspectorate earlier that week.
The switch-on meant that the power station would be feeding electricity into the national grid system within two months.
And by the end of the summer of 1983, it was expected that the power station’s twin reactors would be producing enough electricity to provide power to more than one and a quarter million single bar fires.
The plant manager at the time was Phil Parkman and he stressed that detailed testing would still have to be carried out over the next few weeks of 1983 before the CEGB could be sure the power station was running smoothly.
He said at the time: “I am very pleased indeed that the efforts of everyone here are finally beginning to pay off.”
