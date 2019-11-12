Frozen 2 will hit Cinemas on Friday, November 22. Picture: PA Images

Frozen 2 will be hitting the screens this November.

The story follows the characters from the first movie, Elsa and her sister Anna, who travel far away from the kingdom of Arendelle for a new adventure.

Here’s where you can watch it.

A new adventure awaits for Elsa and her sister Anna. Picture: PA Images.

Vue Cinema, Hartlepool

Dates still available to book tickets are:

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30

December:

Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.

The showings start at 11.30pm and end at 7.45pm.

Single ticket price is £4.99 and VIP is £6.99, family standard is £19.96.

Cineworld Cinema, Middlesbrough

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24.

Showings start at 10am and end at 8.30pm.

Adult tickets are £13.10, children’s tickets are £7.30, family price £29.20.

Showcase Cinema de Lux, Teesside

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30.

December:

Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.

The film showings start at 11.15am and end at 10.05pm.