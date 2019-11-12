These are the cinemas where you can pre-book tickets to see Frozen 2
Everything you need to know to pre-book your ticket to watch Frozen 2 in Cinemas this November.
Frozen 2 will be hitting the screens this November.
The story follows the characters from the first movie, Elsa and her sister Anna, who travel far away from the kingdom of Arendelle for a new adventure.
Here’s where you can watch it.
Vue Cinema, Hartlepool
Dates still available to book tickets are:
November:
Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30
December:
Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.
The showings start at 11.30pm and end at 7.45pm.
Single ticket price is £4.99 and VIP is £6.99, family standard is £19.96.
Cineworld Cinema, Middlesbrough
November:
Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24.
Showings start at 10am and end at 8.30pm.
Adult tickets are £13.10, children’s tickets are £7.30, family price £29.20.
Showcase Cinema de Lux, Teesside
November:
Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30.
December:
Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.
The film showings start at 11.15am and end at 10.05pm.
Adult tickets are £10.05, children’s tickets are £7.35, family price £30.