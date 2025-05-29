Amy Staveley crowned inaugural North England Women's Amateur champion

Four years after claiming the North of England Under-16s crown, 19-year-old Amy Staveley has etched her name into the history books as the first-ever winner of the North England Women's Amateur Championship.

The Ganton Golf Club starlet fired a sensational final round of four-under-par 68 at Goswick Golf Club today, securing a four-shot victory over Alice Webb of Parkstone Golf Club in the event sponsored by Plastic Processing Limited.

Staveley, of Hunmanby, Yorkshire, felt her triumph was a significant milestone.

“It feels nice to have followed that up with the new Women’s title,” said Staveley, referring to her Under-16s victory in August 2021 at Heswall GC, Wirral.

"I struggled a bit with my game last season, but it is nice to come back to the North and win something. It gives me some positivity and confidence, and I like it up here.”

The inaugural 54-hole event, approved by the R&A for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, began in challenging conditions at Seaton Carew Golf Club on Tuesday. Staveley posted a pair of 75s in tricky links weather, heading into the final round tied for first with Webb.

She said: “The first day was windy at Seaton Carew, the first round I made two doubles that messed up the score, and I tried to stick in there during the little bit of rain we had in the afternoon, although we are used to that in Britain.

“I kept going, made pars and it was fantastic to win with my mum Paula caddying for me. She doesn’t play golf and it was nice to have her alongside me and spend some time with her after returning from the United States where I am studying.”

The final round at Goswick was a masterclass in composed golf. Staveley, coached by Lysa Jones at The Oakes in York, carded her first-ever bogey-free round, setting a new course record off the green tees.

“It was my first ever bogey free round at Goswick, so I was nervous in the last couple of holes, especially when I missed the green on the 18th,” she said.

Having never played Goswick before, Staveley's strategy for the final round was clear.

She said: "I was in joint lead with Alice Webb after day one, and then went into the last day, went out and played positive and sensible golf.

“My goal was to make pars there and not go for too many things and I could have made bogeys a couple of times, but made par with some six and seven footer putts. I played pretty solidly.

"It was nice to play with Alice, who I have played with before, and Mila Dodds too who is also from Yorkshire."

Staveley, who has just completed her first year on the College of Charleston golf team in South Carolina, praised both host venues.

"I really loved both courses, they’re great courses to play," she said. "I played the Women’s Salver at Seaton Carew last year so I was looking forward to playing it again.

“That was a big reason for playing and I’d heard good things about Goswick so I was keen to play. Both are in great condition and the people were nice too, the event was so well organised."

Staveley will return to America in August to continue her studies and golf career. Before then, she plans to compete in the English Women's Strokeplay Championship at Alwoodley in June.

She said: "I want to keep progressing my golf, see how it goes and enjoy it. I am taking every day as it comes.

“It would be great to turn pro at some point and I am learning so much in the US and it is a lot of fun studying in South Carolina.”

The groundbreaking tournament offered a combined prize pot of £2,500, with Staveley taking home £500 as the winner and was presented with the trophy by Plastic Processing's Patrick Connolly.

The event attracted top amateur golfers from across the UK and beyond, serving as a perfect warm-up for the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews for some. The organisers aim to host the tournament annually.

Roy Leonard, Club Secretary at Seaton Carew GC said: “On behalf of everyone at Seaton Carew GC, I extend our congratulations to Amy Staveley on her victory.

“It was a fantastic event, and we were incredibly proud to host the opening rounds. The calibre of play from Amy and indeed all the competitors was exceptional, showcasing the immense talent within women's amateur golf.

“We hope that this groundbreaking championship builds on its strong start to become a pivotal fixture on the golfing calendar for years to come – and thanks to Plastic Processing for sponsoring the event.”

Dan Miller, of Goswick Golf Club, said: “Congratulations to Amy and all who competed in what Goswick and Seaton Carew hope will grow into a regular fixture for the UK's most accomplished amateur women players.”

