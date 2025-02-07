17 knockout retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham boxers, coaches and promoters

Looking back at some of Hartlepool and East Durham's boxing community.placeholder image
Looking back at some of Hartlepool and East Durham's boxing community.

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 17:18 BST
Hartlepool and East Durham have a proud history of boxing going back many decades.

Over the years the area, together with top coaches, has produced a long list of champions.

We celebrate just some of the men, women and youths who punched above their weight in the ring.

1. Title fight

A preview of Martin Ward's European Title fight at Hartlepool's Borough Hall in 2017. Martin is shown with his manager Dave Garside (left) and coach Neil Fannan. Photo: Stu Norton

2. Face off

Boxers Daren Surtees (left) and Ross James face off against each other in 2017. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

3. Adam Cope

Hartlepool's Adam Cope in action against Youssef Al Hamidi at the Borough Hall. Photo: Mail

4. Headland Boxing Club

Fighters S Sullivan (red) vs M Mustapha (blue) at a Headland boxing club event in 2017. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

