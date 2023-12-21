Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marketing consultant Lester Kitching made his bow in the ring at a night of white collar boxing at Teesside University.

And following his victory he was praised by the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Lester beat Middlesbrough’s John Briggs at the event organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing, raising £1,400 for Cancer Research UK.

Hartlepool's Lester Kitching has a friendly face off with boxing legend Frank Bruno at the business seminar in Dublin.

But his crowning glory came when he met Frank Bruno at a business event in Dublin.

Bruno was the headline speaker at a two-day seminar arranged by Hartlepool entrepreneur Paul Gough who had sponsored Lester in the bout and ensured he was honoured by the icon.

In front of over 70 clients, he was brought on stage to enjoy a friendly face off with Bruno, while being presented with his own WBO belt, signed by the heavyweight.

He said: “I had no idea I was going to be brought on stage, it was a total shock.

Lester, Frank Bruno and Paul Gough on stage.

"Frank was a great guest speaker, coming across as very humble, but also really funny. To be able to shake his hand, and get a signed belt was a real honour.

“He fought some of the absolute best in the world at the highest level, and as a former heavyweight champion of the world, he is an inspirational guy.

A video clip of Lester’s bout was played on stage prompting Bruno to comment "well he can certainly take a punch”.

Lester said he trained hard leading up to the fight and said of the experience: “Once I walked out and got in the ring, I didn’t feel that aware of the big crowd, it was just a case of focusing on winning.

“I loved the whole experience and would really recommend it to anyone who is considering it."

Mr Gough, who owns a digital marketing agency with offices in Hartlepool and Florida, as well as the Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, said: “Lester did the company proud with his focus and training ahead of fight night.