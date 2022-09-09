A decision is to be made on Savannah Marshall's undisputed middleweight fight with Claressa Shields. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II yesterday passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have been scheduled for this morning where officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will set out Government guidance on the official period of mourning.

That is set to include Hartlepool fighter Marshall’s headline event with arch rival Shields at London’s O2 arena, scheduled for Saturday, September 10.

Marshall and Shields have been on a collision course with one another for over a decade and are scheduled to finally settle their differences this weekend on what is set to be an historic night of boxing.

Marshall and Shields are to headline the first ever all-female card to be held in the UK.

Boxing promotion Boxxer released a statement late on Thursday night declaring a decision on the event will be made following consultation with the relevant Government bodies while also revealing the official weigh-ins for the bout will now take place behind closed doors on Friday and will not be open to the public or the media.

“News of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was received with great sadness by the athletes and staff of BOXXER today,” a statement read.

“Out of the deepest respect, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for BOXXER – LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall, will now take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the media or to members of the public.

“An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event, at The O2 in London, will be made following consultation with relevant Government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.

“This announcement will be made via Boxxer.com and the official BOXXER social media channels.

“The deepest sympathies of every BOXXER athlete and staff member are with the Royal Family and everyone affected by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, Boxxer CEO and founder, Ben Shalom also shared a statement in which he paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation at this incredibly sad time,” said Shalom.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II was an iconic and unrivalled leader for our nation and an inspiration for women all over the world.

“Her leadership and her strength of character showed that there were no limits to what women can accomplish.

“Her passion for the equestrian sports was unrivalled and her presence at so many key sporting events underlined the importance she placed on the role of sport in society.