LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former English Footballer Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Scott enjoyed a memorable summer with the England national team as the Lionesses secured Euro glory at Wembley and the 35-year-old has insisted night’s like tonight’s first all-female boxing show in the UK are ‘incredible’ for women’s sport.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Scott told Sky Sports.

“After the Euros there was a lot of talk about keeping the momentum going with football but we need to keep it going for women’s sport.

“It shows when you put it in places like this, nearly 20,000 people, it's incredible and such an honour for me to be part of it. We need to keep going.