England Lionesses hero Jill Scott comments on Savannah Marshall-Claressa Shields bout
England Lionesses hero Jill Scott will accompany Hartlepool’s WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall to the ring at London’s O2 Arena.
Scott enjoyed a memorable summer with the England national team as the Lionesses secured Euro glory at Wembley and the 35-year-old has insisted night’s like tonight’s first all-female boxing show in the UK are ‘incredible’ for women’s sport.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” Scott told Sky Sports.
“After the Euros there was a lot of talk about keeping the momentum going with football but we need to keep it going for women’s sport.
“It shows when you put it in places like this, nearly 20,000 people, it's incredible and such an honour for me to be part of it. We need to keep going.
Most Popular
“We said after the Euros if you enjoyed the tournament go and find your local team and support them. We need to keep it going and nights like this are incredible for women’s sport.”