Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall loses IBF and WBO super middleweight title fight with Shadasia Green
The Silent Assassin was defeated by America’s Shadasia Green at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Saturday morning on a split decision.
One judge awarded the fight 96-93 to Marshall although Green was awarded the verdict 95-94 and 96-93 by the other judges, despite a point deduction for holding.
Green, nicknamed The Sweet Terminator, clinches both the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles.
The defeat was 34-year-old Marshall’s second in 15 professional bouts.
She had last set foot in the ring on July 1, 2023 when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn by a majority decision at the Manchester Arena to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.
After that, she turned her attention to MMA, partly in pursuit of a rematch with her long-time rival Claressa Shields, who was the only previous fighter to defeat her.
