Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall loses IBF and WBO super middleweight title fight with Shadasia Green

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jul 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 08:57 BST
Former Hartlepool world champion boxer Savannah Marshall lost a tight battle on her return to the ring after a two-year absence.

The Silent Assassin was defeated by America’s Shadasia Green at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Saturday morning on a split decision.

One judge awarded the fight 96-93 to Marshall although Green was awarded the verdict 95-94 and 96-93 by the other judges, despite a point deduction for holding.

Green, nicknamed The Sweet Terminator, clinches both the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles.

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall lost on her return to the ring after a two-year absence.

The defeat was 34-year-old Marshall’s second in 15 professional bouts.

She had last set foot in the ring on July 1, 2023 when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn by a majority decision at the Manchester Arena to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.

After that, she turned her attention to MMA, partly in pursuit of a rematch with her long-time rival Claressa Shields, who was the only previous fighter to defeat her.

