Hartlepool world champion boxer Savannah Marshall enjoyed a successful mixed martial arts (MMA) debut after some nervy moments.

The undisputed super-middleweight world champion survived early takedowns from Brazilian opponent Mirela Vargas before resorting to punching power to secure a first-round victory.

With old boxing foe Claressa Shields watching the action at the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle, Marshall reiterated her hope that the pair will soon meet in a Professional Fighters League (PFL) cage.

She said: “Are we getting it on in the cage or what? Let's do it. Full MMA rules.”

Savannah Marshall is declared the winner after a first-round knockout against Mirela Vargas in their Women's lightweight bout during the PFL Europe 2 night at the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle.

She then stepped up a weight to secure the super-middleweight crown by defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester last July before turning her attentions to MMA.

Arriving in the cage on Saturday night in a Newcastle United football shirt for her PFL debut, Marshall was quickly felled twice by her opponent before unleashing a tirade of punches to force a stoppage win.

Describing the experience as “brutal”, she said afterwards: “I just remember thinking ‘get up, get up’.

Hartlepool fighter Savannah Marshall walks out in a Newcastle United shirt before the women's lightweight bout against Mirela Vargas during the PFL Europe 2 night at the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle.

"Fair play to Mirela. She is a lot better than what YouTube says. A hell of a lot better.

"But it just goes to show. I resorted straight back to my punching stance.

"She caught me with that leg sweep twice and I remember going down on the floor and her knee missed by head by that much and I thought ‘bloody hell, she could have took my head off’.

"But fair play to her. She is a tough, tough girl. But I caught with some heavy shots and she was thrown back.”

As for a rematch with Shields – who has a cage record of two victories and one defeat – a choice of venue has been considered a potential sticking point after the American expressed a preference for a States fight.

But Marshall insisted after her Newcastle win: “We could go to Saudi, we could go anywhere. I really am not bothered.”

Describing Shields as resembling a “starfish” after she was felled in a previous fight, she added: “That is how you get up off the floor.”