From left, Hartlepool bare knuckle fighters Robbie Brown and Brad Taylor will fight each other on November 2.

Hartlepool fighters Brad Taylor and Robbie Brown are each looking forward to putting on an “exciting, exhilarating, and explosive” performance when they meet in bare knuckle battle on the BKFC UK show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor explained how he “got into bare knuckle because I’d always wanted to be a boxer”.

He added: “I’d love to be a professional boxer and I trained on and off with a mate as an amateur at the Catholic Club in town from age twelve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fighting bare knuckle on the BKFC promotion is a massive platform to gain publicity and make a living.

Brad Taylor after winning a previous fight.

"I love all forms of fighting, but I’d still love to be a gloved professional.

"For me there’s no feeling like walking to the ring to show everyone how hard I've trained and the skills I’ve learnt.

"But it's strictly business with Robbie. Good luck, may the better fighter win and each go home safe to his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor’s first bout was last October on BKFC’s Liverpool Olympia show.

Robbie Brown, in red, during a previous bare knuckle fight.

“I wasn’t that nervous. Most of my friends and family had never ever seen me even punch a bag so I knew they’d be impressed finding me better than expected.

"There was more pressure before my second fight last June in Newcastle but it was over with two knockdowns in 40 seconds.

"I was confident but couldn’t have asked for more. I scored two knockdowns and went the full five rounds in my first fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t stress enough how much I appreciated the amazing support from family and friends.

"People tell me I don’t realise how good I am, but I like to be humble as this is all new to me, I’ve burst onto the scene out of nowhere.

"A year ago, I’d never fought in any competition never mind a professional bare knuckle fight. Now I’m ranked as number one UK bantamweight. It’s surreal.”

A 24-year-old father of a child aged three, Taylor added: “The fights are shorter with less striking to the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Street fighting on a concrete surface is far more dangerous. I go into a fight to make as much of a mess as I can of my opponent’s face while protecting my own.

" The more he’s battered and bloodied the more my supporters like it,’ smiled Taylor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robbie Brown is Taylor’s opponent and also Hartlepool born and bred.

He also has a child, a boy of four, "with a baby girl on the way apparently”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Manor Community Academy student Brown explained: ‘I’ve always been a fighter and bare knuckle excites me as the purest form of legal violence on the planet.

"I’m vastly experienced with a hundred gloved fights in disciplines including boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA, both amateur and professional. I’ve won 13 of my 16 bare knuckle bouts.

“The sport excites me but it’s not for everyone.

"I don’t really think about the injuries, although the sport looks brutal to the fans it’s relatively safe as there’s little head trauma beyond lacerations.

"For me the main challenges have been balancing training as with working offshore I can’t train as intensively as I’d like.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think boxing and martial arts should be taught in school, not so much for self defence although these days you need it due to the bullying, but more so for discipline.

"Everyone I've ever trained with are all really nice and respectful people.

"That said I'm going to expose Bradley in Newcastle as not being anywhere near as good as he thinks he is.'

Marcus Ramsden is chief operating officer for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship United Kingdom, or BKFC UK, the British branch of the American promotion BKFC created in 2013 by David Feldman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Brad and Robbie are talented, with a flare that could later give them that star-quality when fighting in America.

"We want to give our fighters the chance become successful internationally and by giving them these fights in the UK, in front of big crowds, and with a DAZN TV deal increasing exposure there’s no reason why quality performances shouldn't lead to big opportunities.

"We’ve seen that with Carlisle's Danny Christie and Lincolnshire's Rico Franco amongst others.'

He added: “The Newcastle event is suitable for families although parent guidance is advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're creating an atmosphere that welcomes our fans, and showcases the talent and skill of our athletes. BKFC is the most exciting sport in the world. It is unrivalled.

"Once fans watch a live event, they understand not only the skill it takes to step into the ring, but also the courage that these fighters possess.

"People of Hartlepool know their sport and with other events planned in the North East, there will be further opportunities for fighters and fans.”