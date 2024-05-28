Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool-born world champion boxer Savannah Marshall says she is "pumped up" ahead of her MMA debut at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on June 8th.

Marshall, 33, is set to follow her rival Claressa Shields - the one and only woman to have inflicted defeat on the Silent Assassin in her professional boxing career - in swapping the ring for the octagon and is well-fancied to make a winning start against Brazilian Mirela Vargas.

Following her defeat to Shields in October 2022, Marshall stepped up in weight and became the undisputed super-middleweight world champion after a convincing win over the outspoken American Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Now, the Silent Assassin is on the cusp of becoming the latest high profile star to swap boxing for mixed martial arts; Shields has a favourable record of two wins and one defeat, and Marshall is hoping to learn from her adversary's experiences.

The Hartlepool-born fighter is set to make her MMA debut in Newcastle in just under two weeks.

With the fight taking place not far from Marshall's hometown of Hartlepool, she's sure to have the support of a partisan home crowd ahead of a hotly-anticipated Professional Fighters League event, which also features a clash between lightweights Kane Mousah and Dylan Tuke.

While Marshall admits that she's had to make a number of fundamental changes to her approach in the nine months she has been preparing for her MMA bow, she insists she's relishing the new challenge.

"Training has been hard, real hard," she told PFL Europe.

"It's been a massive change but it's one I've really enjoyed.

"I'm enjoying learning new skills and enjoying the adjustments I've made from being a boxer.

"I've been doing it for nine months now and I'm really excited.

"This is a chapter I never thought I would have so this is all a bit of a bonus for me.

"It's been amazing for me. I am extremely grateful to the PFL for giving me this opportunity.

"I remember a couple of months ago when they were talking about my debut and I remember saying I don't mind fighting abroad or in someone else's backyard.

"But they offered Newcastle and I thought wow, what an honour.

"I've headlined the Utilita Arena three or four times as a boxer, and to headline it in my mixed martial arts debut is a dream come true.

"All I wanted to be was undisputed and have all the belts and that's what I've done.

"This is a new journey for me. This is a new checklist. This is a new set of goals, and it's really exciting.

"This is new, and it's the unknown, and it's really got me pumped up.

"This is something I've been missing for a long time in boxing."

However, her opponent is hoping she can use her MMA experience to give her the edge.

Vargas began her MMA career with a blistering 12-second knockout win over Ariele Ribeiro in 2021 but has since suffered successive first round defeats to compatriot Daiane Silva.

And Vargas, who turns 27 next month, is raring to go as she bids to make a winning start to her PFL career.

"It's been a dream of mine to sign with the PFL, more so than any other promotion," she told PFL Europe.