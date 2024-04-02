Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old, who attended the English Martyrs School and Hartlepool College, signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League last year and is set to take on an as-yet-unnamed opponent in two months time.

The Silent Assassin, who started boxing at the Hartlepool Headland Club when she was 12, looks to be on a collision course with long time foe Clarissa Shields.

Marshall, who is the current unified super-middleweight champion, suffered the one and only defeat of her professional career to the American in London in October 2022.