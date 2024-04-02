Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall set to make MMA debut in Newcastle in June

Hartlepool-born boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her MMA debut in Newcastle on June 8.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old, who attended the English Martyrs School and Hartlepool College, signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League last year and is set to take on an as-yet-unnamed opponent in two months time.

The Silent Assassin, who started boxing at the Hartlepool Headland Club when she was 12, looks to be on a collision course with long time foe Clarissa Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marshall, who is the current unified super-middleweight champion, suffered the one and only defeat of her professional career to the American in London in October 2022.

The 29-year-old, from Michigan, has won two of her three MMA bouts to this point and a rematch between the pair in the PFL does not appear too far away.

Related topics:Savannah MarshallNewcastleHartlepool