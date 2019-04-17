'I'll kill her' - Claressa Shields threatens Savannah Marshall as she sets sights on avenging her only loss to Hartlepool boxer

Savannah Marshall in action in one of her five professional wins.
World pound-for-pound queen contender Claressa Shields has threatened to "kill" Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall, as she touts a potential bout between the pair.

Shields became undisputed middleweight champion in the early hours of Sunday morning, ending the 10-year reign of Christina Hammer.

And one of her first acts after claiming the win was to call out Marshall in her post-fight interview.

"I’ll go to the UK and beat Savannah Marshall," said Shields, of the 5-0 former Headland ABC fighter..

"Bring me her. Bring her to me. I’ll kill her."

Marshall is the only fighter in the amateur or professional ranks to claim a win over Flint-born, former USA Olympian Shields.

That win came back in the 2012 World Championships in Qinhuangdao, China. Marshall claiming a convincing 14-8 victory.