Savannah Marshall and trainer Peter Fury following Marshall's knockout victory over Femke Hermans in April. Picture by Martin Swinney

Marshall and Shields are finally set to renew their decade long rivalry as they square off in the capital in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history for the undisputed middleweight crown with Fury, Marshall’s trainer, confident the North East fighter can continue her immaculate record as a pro.

Marshall has often disclosed the significance of Fury’s input on her career having worked together for over five years.

In that time, since moving from the amateurs, Marshall has brushed aside any woman standing in her way with 10 of her 12 wins coming by way of knockout, including April’s devastating stoppage of Belgian Femke Hermans.

Savannah Marshall will face Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight crown next month. Picture by Martin Swinney

It has led Marshall onto collision course with her arch rival Shields, with Marshall still the only fighter to have registered a victory over the American when the pair were in the amateurs.

The duo locked eyes on one another at last month’s official fight announcement press conference as they prepare to headline an historic all-female card in London on September 10.

And Fury believes his champion fighter has earned her right to be in the limelight and believes she can complete the job next month.

“She wouldn't be here if she couldn't bring them [belts] back,” Fury explained at Boxxer’s official press conference.

“We’re not here for a payday. If I didn’t believe Savannah was capable of winning I wouldn’t be sat here and Savannah wouldn’t be sat here. She’s highly capable.

“She is one of, if not, the best fighters in the world at her weight and we’re very much looking forward to this fight.

“I’m very proud of Savannah. I’m proud of what she does and everything about her really. She’s a phenomenal fighter and this time she’s earned her right to be here.

“I’m not going to say she’s winning or she’s losing, but she’s highly capable of winning this fight.

“It’s a 50-50 fight. It's a fantastic match-up in all regards. You can look at styles and pick one over the other, they’ve both had a look at each other up close. Ultimately they both believe they’re going to beat each other.

“But when the bell goes and you’re in front of each other, it’s a different ball game. I know what to expect, and it’s my job to get Savannah in the best physical shape to put her through some immense pain barriers in this fight because I think this fight is going to end up in the trenches.”

Fury was also quick to pay respect to Marshall’s opponent, Shields, for accepting the fight in the UK ahead of her native America.

“Claressa Shields is a top fighter and this is a great fight - full respect to her for coming over here. But if you want legacies, that’s what they do.

“They’re both great fighters and this is why I say this fight is the best fight in women’s [fighting] of all time, because we haven’t got lightweights.