Fury has been in Marshall’s corner for a number of years now since the Hartlepool fighter returned from America, with the pair achieving success together when Marshall was crowned WBO middleweight champion in 2020.

Fury has had to pick Marshall up over the course of the last eight months, however, after the 32-year-old suffered the first loss of her professional career in her headline bout with Claressa Shields in October, but believes the North East fighter is ready to bounce back when she meets another American in Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall has the opportunity to become undisputed as she steps up to super middleweight to headline Manchester’s AO Arena with the champion from Baltimore after the two were part of a heated pre-fight press conference earlier in the week.

Savannah Marshall's trainer Peter Fury insists significant improvements have been made by the Hartlepool fighter ahead of her undisputed super middleweight bout with Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"We’re always working on improvements,” said Fury when asked about Marshall’s preparation following the loss to Shields.

"We’ve been in the gym and we have made some significant improvements. I’m very happy with where we are.

"This is about legacies, it’s about fighters fighting the best,” he added.

"There’s no guarantee who is going to win this fight. They’re both good fighters. I’m excited to see this fight because I want to see a good fight. There’s no animosity from me, I respect all good fighters and I want to see a good fight and we’re going to get it.

Peter Fury and Savannah Marshall have already achieved success together. Martin Swinney

"[Savannah] has trained very hard, she’s ticked all the boxes, there’s no excuses.

"You can have the best trainers, you can have everything, you can have Einstein in the corner, but when it comes down to it, and you’re in these 50-50 fights, you’ve got to have something inside of you which is a little bit special, and you’ve got to dig to places that you don’t want to be and you’ve got to adjust on your feet and think for yourself in there.