Marshall was roared on by the majority inside a sold-out O2 Arena in London against her long-time rival Shields, with those back in her native Hartlepool also showing their support for their fighting champion.

Both Marshall and Shields put on a blockbuster main event on what was an historic night for women’s boxing in London.

But although Marshall was edged out by a unanimous decision, the people of Hartlepool, including favourite Jeff Stelling, took to social media to show their pride in Marshall:

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields put on a blockbuster event at London's O2 Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

@JeffStelling: Simply unbelievable effort by Savannah Marshall against the brilliant Claressa Shields. A fight that will live long in the memory.

@MartinMakepeace: Pride of Hartlepool

@jarramick: One of the best fights ive ever seen…… rematch!!!!!!!

@Pools1908: Claressa deserved the win. Gutted but these 2 had an amazing fight and it was miles better than watching nearly all the mens fights. Also what they've both done to promote the sport for women is outstanding

Advertisement Hide Ad

@2ny1979: A great fight and @Savmarshall1 was a credit to her team and womens sport , Clarissa just slightly better on the night

@stucath70: Brilliant fight gutted she lost but it was a correct result Shields was unstoppable, I hope there's a rematch. Savannah did herself proud.

@newpowerhh: She done the Town proud, superb effort

Advertisement Hide Ad

@alfiebrady11: Did Teesside and Hartlepool proud against a great classy female boxer

@Grahammosdall: Gutted Savannah lost but one of the best fights I've seen in years. I hope they both fight each other again in the future.

@anthonyhurn1988: Brilliant fight.. amazing from both girls. Probably the best fight i've seen in a long time especially those first 4-5 rounds.

@gordonmackay83: Tremendous effort and one tough girl kept getting hit but kept going also showed class in defeat can leave the ring with her head held high showed us why we all love sport when we see what we seen tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad