Savannah Marshall fans react to 'deserved' undisputed super middleweight success over Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Savannah Marshall did the town of Hartlepool proud once again when she punched her way to undisputed super middleweight glory as fans took to social media to share their reaction.
By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

Marshall scored a majority decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in the headline bout at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night to be crowned the new undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

Marshall secured a landslide victory on two of the judges’ scorecards to avenge her unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields in October.

After a scrappy opening, the Hartlepool star showed her class by landing more clearly and decisively throughout the fight to claim the WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF titles as well as the ring magazine belt.

And for many, it was a ‘deserved’ victory for the North East fighter.

@SheenaChappell2: Well done savannah marshall great performance

@JackSimo1999: What a victory sav you did Hartlepool proud.

@AndrewW36190616: Tough hard fought win. Get in and well done Savannah.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Savannah Marshall acknowledges the crowd after the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Savannah Marshall acknowledges the crowd after the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
@andrewstevo39: How on earth did 1 judge have it 95-95.. absolute joke. Sav won every round in my opinion

@tommy_white111: Hartlepool on top

@Blinky3Mb: Congratulations @Savmarshall1 Tough battle and well deserved victory

@AmitChampaneri1: Delighted for Sav! Back on top of the world! #AndTheNew #Undisputed

@stevetoonarmy71: Well done savannah proud to be from hartlepool.

@Johnrob86378922: Well done sav, you earned it

@Tonymolini1: Yeah!!!! Great job, congratulations, all the hard work pays off...so proud of you

@aneelahmad: Great fight well deserved @Savmarshall1 AND THE NEW UNDISPUTED CHAMPION

@ToonCommander82: Get in Savannah, absolutely brilliant. Well and truly earned!

@durhamchris1983: Easy work. Crews was an absolute disgrace holding all the time. Great for Savannah and Hartlepool

@kevin_boffy: One of our own!!!! @Savmarshall1 doing us proud as always

@icarus_37: Delighted for you and the team, onwards and upwards.

@geordie_stacey: Absolutely buzzing!! Fully deserved! Well done @Savmarshall1

@GP: #Andthenew @Savmarshall1 bringing it home!

@c21attridge95: Get in there Sav. She was the one that was making things happen & Crews-Dezurn didn't really offer anything back in offence. There were easier options, she chose this route & has now reaped the rewards. Sav has it all. Sweet dreams ARE made of this #AndTheNew #CrewsDezurnMarshall

