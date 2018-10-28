Savannah Marshall sets her sights on a world title shot after winning her first professional belt

Savannah Marshall says all her hard work has paid off after she claimed her first professional belt with a dominant win over Yanina Orozco.

The Hartlepool fighter lifted the vacant WBA super-middleweight Inter-continental title in Sofia after winning all 10 rounds to claim a comfortable points victory.

Orozco was a durable rival, going the distance despite being put down in the second round by Marshall.

The unbeaten Argentinian was also hurt late on but survived to take it to the judges' scorecards, but there was only going to be one verdict.

It meant 27-year-old Marshall left Sofia with the belt, and has now set her sights on a world title shot.

And she praised the work she put into her training camp with coach Peter Fury.

“She was a strong girl, I hit her with everything and she kept going," said Marshall.

"I did the full 10 (rounds), and I could have done 12. I’m happy with it and I’ve now got a belt.

“It’s brilliant all the hard work has paid off."

Orozco came into the fight boasting an unbeaten record of her own, but with just four weeks' notice she was always starting as the underdog.

Marshall, however, was full of respect for her opponent.

"She was really strong,” Marshall added. “I think she caught me with a couple of shots in the first round."

Marshall will now look to return to action as quickly as possible, despite being taken the distance on Saturday night. She is slated to fight in just 12 days' time on the MTK bill in Manchester on November 9 - though will be advised by Fury on her next move.

“I want as many fights in as possible. I have two in quick succession but before that I had not fought since June. If you don’t fight you don’t get paid,” said Marshall.

“I am so fit with Peter Fury training me that it is a waste to have a fight then two months off."