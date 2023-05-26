Hartlepool’s Marshall will top the bill on July 1 as she looks to become undisputed super middleweight champion of the world when she collides with American star Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Crews-Dezurn had called out the North East fighter following her unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields in October with the pair now set to meet this summer.

Marshall and Crews-Dezurn were set to co-main event the Sky Sports show on June 17 alongside Smith’s eagerly anticipated rematch with Eubank Jr before the fight date was pushed back to July 1 in order to allow the Liverpool fighter time to heal a previous injury.

Savannah Marshall will headline Boxxer's Manchester show with Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Smith explained: “It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100 per cent on fight night, because a 100 per cent Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

But the rescheduled July 1 date has been deemed too soon for the 34-year-old to return to the ring with a decision made to postpone the fight for a second time.

"I tried training through it because I didn't want to let anyone down, but my team have decided to withdraw me following the latest medical assessment," said Smith.

"I'll heal up now and then the fully-fit Liam Smith will be back later this year to give Chris his second beating."

And with Smith-Eubank Jr now off it means Marshall will move into the headline spot for the second successive time after her historic clash with Shields in London’s O2 Arena back in October.

Marshall is stepping up in weight to face Crews-Dezurn who last met one another in the amateurs.

Marshall said: “I’m honoured to now be headlining the biggest arena in the UK. The road to undisputed is on. Let’s do this.

"Special thanks to my team for maintaining that this massive event goes ahead. See you 1 July.”