'She's put Hartlepool on the map again' - Town's pride as boxer Savannah Marshall retains world title

Town leaders and Savannah’s former coach joined people across Hartlepool in congratulating the athlete on her stunning victory against Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya on Saturday, October 16.

And it was her second defence of the title she claimed from Hannah Rankin almost a year ago, following a knockout win over Maria Lindberg in April.

Savannah Marshall celebrates victory by knock-out over Lolita Muzeya. Picture: PA.

Savannah’s former coach at Headland Amateur Boxing Club exchanged texts with the champion to congratulate her on the achievement and has said he was “over the moon” with the win.

Tim Coulter told the Mail: “I was over the moon with her, because her performance was brilliant, we couldn’t ask for any better.

"The reception she got from the Newcastle crowd was brilliant as well. I wasn’t nervous, I know what she can do and I was quite confident.”

Tim has added that when he texted Savannah to tell her how well she did, the caring champion first asked after his daughter Melissa, who is currently expecting a baby.

Savannah Marshall with Headland Amateur Boxing Club coach Tim Coulter.

He added: "It’s typical of Savannah. That’s what Savannah’s like, she’ll think of other people before her.”

Councillor Shane Moore, leader at Hartlepool Borough Council, spoke of the town’s pride in the boxer on Sunday.

He said: "It’s fantastic news for Savannah. As a town, I am sure I speak on behalf of everybody, we are extremely proud of her and everything that she manages to do, more so that she defended her title.

"I am sure everybody will be behind her as she moves to her next big fight.”

Savannah Marshall defended her title with knockout win over Lolita Muzeya. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

He added: "It was a fantastic fight and I think she held herself really well and clearly that came off in the result."

Councillor Brenda Loynes, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, added: “It’s absolutely fantastic news. She’s done really, amazingly well and has put Hartlepool on the map again.”

People have also been joining in to toast Savannah’s victory on social media, with a number of Mail readers sharing messages on our Facebook page.

Frank Booker said “Outstanding! Total class.”

Karen Bates added: “Well done Savannah, Hartlepool is proud of you. Well done lass.”

Stuey Weldrake said: “Well done, brilliant for the town.”

