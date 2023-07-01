WATCH: Savannah Marshall ring walk to face Franchon Crews-Dezurn
Savannah Marshall takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super middleweight title in Manchester.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Jul 2023, 22:52 BST- 1 min read
Marshall gets a second opportunity to become undisputed when she meets the American, Crews-Dezurn, looking to avenge her first professional loss last time out in October.
“I can’t walk away after that loss. I can’t walk away with nothing,” said Marshall.
“I want the belts. I want to be known as a champion.”
Watch as Hartlepool’s Marshall makes her way to the ring at the AO Arena in front of a raucous crowd.