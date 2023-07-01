News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

WATCH: Savannah Marshall ring walk to face Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Savannah Marshall takes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super middleweight title in Manchester.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Jul 2023, 22:52 BST- 1 min read

Marshall gets a second opportunity to become undisputed when she meets the American, Crews-Dezurn, looking to avenge her first professional loss last time out in October.

“I can’t walk away after that loss. I can’t walk away with nothing,” said Marshall.

“I want the belts. I want to be known as a champion.”

Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head-to-head at Manchester's AO Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head-to-head at Manchester's AO Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head-to-head at Manchester's AO Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch as Hartlepool’s Marshall makes her way to the ring at the AO Arena in front of a raucous crowd.

Related topics:Savannah MarshallManchesterAmericanHartlepool