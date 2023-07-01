Marshall gets a second opportunity to become undisputed when she meets the American, Crews-Dezurn, looking to avenge her first professional loss last time out in October.

“I can’t walk away after that loss. I can’t walk away with nothing,” said Marshall.

“I want the belts. I want to be known as a champion.”

Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head-to-head at Manchester's AO Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

