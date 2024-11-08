Brad Taylor won his bare-knuckle bout with fellow Hartlepool boxer Robbie Brown organised by BKFC-UK at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

“It was a great fight. I knocked him down five times and Robbie showed massive courage getting up each time,” stated the winning fighter.

Taylor admits to being “more nervous than ever before”.

He added: “I had a lot riding on me winning this fight and it’s the first time I’ve ever really felt nervous before a fight.

Brad Taylor and his team after winning the fight.

"I'd made predictions about the outcome and now I had to deliver which put pressure on me. Once I stepped in the ring though it was like I'd flicked a switch.”

Neither fighter was unscathed after the five brutal two-minute rounds.

"Taylor said: “I wasn't really hurt. Adrenaline is high and you can feel when a hard shot lands but it’s not too painful as such. You just feel it land heavier than other shots. My head was a little fuzzy following the fight and my hands are swollen which is what hurts most.

“I want to thank Robbie for a good bout. I very much respect his strength and courage and wish him well as he continues his fight career. He's got a great reputation.

Brad Taylor shows his muscles at the weigh-in.

"For me it's time now for some rest to let the hands heal. Once my body is back to normal, we'll be planning my next bout probably in the spring and hopefully with television exposure.’

BKFC UK spokesperson Gus Chapman added: “Brad and Robbie put on a great show. They're fan favourites, and both men have a bright future in the sport as it continues to grow. The courage, skill, and the desire to win from both fighters was incredible.”

Taylor remains ranked as the BKFC number one bantamweight and hopes to fight for their vacant title.

He said: “My ultimate ambition is to become world bantamweight champion and defend that belt before moving up a weight class to become a double champion.

Brad Taylor, right, in winning action.

"It's achievable. Had anyone predicted a couple of years ago that I 'd be where I am now, I'd have said they were crazy. Yet here I am. Thriving in the world's fastest growing combat sport.”

Elite athletes require extensive sponsorship.

Taylor was keen to thank "my granddad, who owns Clevestone Transport Ltd, and my good friend at Snakebite Barbers and also the guys at SMS and Allure”, adding: “I appreciate their generosity, but I’d welcome extra help.

"Potential sponsors wanting to back a winner from Hartlepool can contact me via e-mail at [email protected] or on Instagram at Bradley.taylor_.”