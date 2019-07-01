Conor Newton looking re-find love for football after 'tough' spell at Hartlepool United
Conor Newton is looking to put a ‘tough’ spell at Hartlepool United behind him after signing for Northern League side Whickham.
The 27-year-old was released by Pools following the end of the 2018-19 campaign with his final match for the club coming in a 2-1 defeat at Gateshead on Boxing Day.
Newton made 42 appearances in two injury hit seasons at the Super 6 Stadium, scoring three goals. Now he’s looking for a fresh start in the Northern League.
“Last season wasn’t a good one so I am looking forward to starting fresh at Whickham,” the former Newcastle United midfielder admitted following his Pools exit.
“I don’t mind saying I lost a bit of love for the game at Hartlepool and when you are a footballer at any level it becomes tough when you are not playing.
“I had injuries, and I worked hard to get back, but when I was fit, I didn’t get game time. That just meant it was all a bit frustrating and it became difficult to stay in love with the game.
“We had great quality in the squad at Pools, so I am not saying I should have started ahead of this player or that player. But I would always back myself as a player against anyone and I have confidence in my own ability.
“When playing I am happy, and I hope that joining Whickham will give me that.
“It’s time for a fresh start and I look forward to getting things started.”