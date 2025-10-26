FC Hartlepool junior reports

FC young players sign for Academies

JUNIOR REPORTS x8g3qyt

u/8 Whites

Well to FC u/8 Whites Rio the team’s leading scorer who as signed for Sunderland’s Academies u/9 squad for next season and celebrated by scoring in the teams defeat to Leven making it 61goals so far for FC

Rio signs for Sunderland

u/14s

Well done George Martin halfway through his trail at Middlesbrough FC and on Tuesday he signed the papers to stay on George is also played a year up on Tuesday night against Newcastle United We all wish you the very best of luck George had scored 18 goals at his time at FC

u/7 Phoenix

FC Hartlepool Phoenix U7 vs Stockton Town Reds U7

George Martin signs for Middlesbrough

Phoenix travelled the short distance to play Stockton Town Reds. Phoenix went down to two early goals but stuck to the game plan and Isaac got rewarded for his great positioning coming in off the back post to smash it in the net. The goal seemed to give Phoenix more energy and Finlay who is always involved won the ball on the edge of the box and slotted the ball into the corner.

Theo was a rock at the back all game and defended our box with everything he had.

The second half started with the game still close. Jacob was brilliant coming off his line and stopping a number of Stockton attacks. With only 5 players this week Phoenix started to tire but dug deep and after some great battling by Oliver the ball fell to Finlay who got his second of the game with a fine finish. The result did not go our way in the end, but all five players give everything to the delight of the coaches and supporters.

Man of the match - Finlay

.u/7 Bears

The Bears entertained Darlo Eagles this morning in a great encounter at grays.

The game started really tight with very few chances for either team. The bears were exceptionally strong at the back with stand in keeper Lincon and Harry stopping everything. The 3 in midfield worked tirelessly with Connor and Florian making some good runs forward. Jacob came off at half time absolutely shattered having worked his socks off in the middle.

Fc started the 2nd half the same way with some fantastic work rate. Toby and George where flying up and down the wings and Mason was doing some great work in the middle. The bears got their reward after Toby took a quick kick in and found George to fire home.

We kept pushing and Tobys endless work resulted in him dispossessed the defender and firing home.

The opposition played some great football and managed to come away with the win but that takes nothing away from a great hardworking bears performance.

Goals: George and Toby

u/8 Divas Girls

Divas v Boldon.

The Divas knew they would be in for a hard game against one of the leagues strongest teams.

The Divas battled hard scoring a couple of goals and showed great resilience and determination with players playing in different positions to keep developing them.

Goals Holly Gwen

u/9 Stags

FC Stags continued their fine form this season with a win over Guisborough Town Blacks on Grayfields this morning.

The Stags were constantly knocking at the door in the first half and ample opportunity to take the lead with cross from Olly and Leo both flashing across the face of goal. FC kept on creating chances with the help of Connor, who was driving the ball out from the back all game, and Lewis who started in defence winning the ball back quickly to help keep the pressure on. FC soon struck as George won the ball back on the edge of the area and left the keeper planted with a wonderful curling effort into the top corner. Ollie was working hard all half pressing the Guisborough defenders into mistakes and eventually got his just rewards after a driving run into the area from Olly who smashed the ball across the goal for Ollie to arrive at the back stick and put it home to make it 2-0.

FC started the second half in the same vein looking to fashion openings. Leo, who was now operating on the right was causing the Town defenders any amounts of trouble, constantly beating his man and cutting onto his left where he had a few efforts saved and some lovely crosses into other attackers like George who had a good effort saved as well.

James, now in centre half was sending long raking passes in search of the wingers to try and help FC find another goal. FC eventually added a third after a dribble into the area from Olly resulted in him firing across the keeper into the far corner with his weak foot. Freddie M, who had filled in in goal during the majority of the game for FC, now upfront, found space in the box to turn and finish past the Town keeper. Rueben was now playing on the left of a midfield and was getting stuck in with strong tackles and work rate, harassing the town players when they were on the ball. FC added another goal as the ball dropped kindly for Lewis at the back post who made no mistake on the half volley smashing the ball into the corner.

Scorers George OllieOlly Freddie m and Lewis MOM Olly

.

u/9 Whites

FC Hartlepool Whites u9 - Willington Youth Blues

It was a tough start for FC today. Willington started strong with a few attempts on goal within the first couple of minutes, all handled brilliantly by Freddie in goal.

It wasn’t long however before they took the lead, extending it again minutes later.

FC stuck in, battled on and were determined to not let them get the better of us. It was Samson that hit first for FC pulling one back and reducing their lead. Then minutes later Ally hit our equaliser with an excellent goal just before half time.

Second half, we tired. With no subs the lads gave it their absolute best with Finley, Zach, Marco trying their hardest. Samson, Ally and Freddie holding off their attacks as best as they can and Cameron holding strong in goal. As much as we tried, hitting the post twice and pressing hard we just couldn’t break their defence. Willington fought hard and earned a win.

POM Ally Goals: SamsonAlly

u/9 Gold

FC Hartlepool Golds u9 vs Billingham Town

Hartlepool Golds hosted Billingham today on a cold morning at Grayfields. The game started really well for FC, strong defending keeping Billingham out and it wasn’t long before Rory moved up from defence to get on the end of a corner and open the scoring. Oscar then sent an excellent cross into the box which found Marco to make it two.

Billingham responded and pulled one back. FC still determined though saw Marco net his second. Just before half time Oscar made it four thanks to a Logan assist.

Second half FC slowed somewhat and that allowed Billingham to net a couple in quick succession. It suddenly looked like it could go either way. FC however extended the lead again with a goal from Tommy and quickly followed with another from Rory.

POM Tommy

Goals: Marco Rory Oscar Tommy

u/10 Girls

FC u10 girls away to Guisbrough.

Fc were on the road this morning to face a very good unbeaten Guisbrough team. We knew this one would be tough and the girls put on a show. FC flew out the blocks attacking and controlling the game from the off. Faz and Esmea playing some lovely football out from the back to get the ball out wide to Gracie who as always beat her player and slided a lovely assist into Marnie who calmly slotted home. FC kept the pressure on and a lovely weighted ball over the top from

Izzy found Marnie again who took a neat first touch and slotted her 2nd goal of the game. 2nd half Guisbrough came out fighting and pinched 2 goals back to level the game which finished 2-2. End to end football and a very physical game which was great to watch. Nina in fine form in the sticks and Hallie was an absolute rock at the back. Incredible team performance

GOTG - Callie - Dominated the midfield today. Ran her socks off, was so physically strong and won every single tackle teamed with some very tidy football

GOTG - Lily k - outstanding performance from Lily who played defence, midfield & Attack throughout the game. Did everything she had to do across all positions and never put a foot wrong. Her attitude is fantastic and leads by example

u/12 Girls

Girls U12 Sunday v FC Whites.

The Girls were back in action looking to bounce back after last week’s first defeat of the season with a injury hit squad.

With near a full squad the girls took their time to get into the game with it being 1-1 at half time with Myla on target.

Second half was much better with Lucy S and Aria on the score sheet to see the game out 3-1 to complete the double and top the boys league

Good luck to the Whites for the rest of the season.

u/12 Blue

Blues U12s played out a goalless draw against Boro Rangers Reds at Grays this morning.

With goalkeeper Billy forced to withdraw during the warm-up due to a thumb injury, Harry and Theo bravely stepped up to share goalkeeping duties — and full credit to them, they kept a well-deserved clean sheet.

The match itself proved a frustrating watch at times, with both sides struggling to find any real passing rhythm, resulting in a scrappy affair. Blues carved out the better chances and could have snatched it late on when Franky broke through on goal, only for the Boro keeper to make an excellent save. That said, a draw was probably a fair outcome overall.

Man of the Match: Jonah — who put in a tireless performance in midfield, driving his team forward throughout. Despite his efforts, Blues just lacked that final bit of quality in front of goal.

u/13 Reds

FC u 13 v Darlington ra 13.

County cup round 1.

It was FC who progressed to the next round of the cup with a 9-3 victory.

Goals

Henry Richies 2 Riley Caden 2 Reuben Grayson 3 Layton Maddison 2

u/14 United

United win club derby to take the points in the rain!

A top performance today from u/14 United in a well fought out match against the team we share our pitch with FC Hartlepool. It’s a very difficult fixture for both sets of players, parents and coaches but I felt it was played in good spirits with both teams battling for every ball but the respect never left the pitch. How it should be, well done for that both teams

A great long range save from Josh kept it at 0:0 and it was Josh Hunt that broke the deadlock later in the half with a great headed goal from an Ethan Train Corner.

..The second half United looked good and managed any threat really with so many good performances which allowed us to get on the front foot. Eventually getting the breakthrough for our second to seal the deal again from an Ethan Train assist and another brilliant header from Josh Hunt for the brace, 0:2

It could have been 3 but for the woodwork and some good goalkeeping.

Final score

FC 0

F C United 2

u/15 Warriors

Warriors welcomed Brandon to Greyfields on Saturday morning. A game of two half’s where warriors had chances in the first half but couldn’t convert heading into half time 0-0.

Warriors started the second half strong and on the 47th minute the deadlock was broken with a well taken free kick from Joshua, within a minute Joshua had added a second and within two minutes Isaac added a third. A brief lack of concentration let Brandon back into the game making it 3-2.

On the 70th minute a good attack from warriors saw Vinnie play in Mason to make it 4-2. In the 76 minute a speculative effort by Jeff from distance made the score 5-2. Then in the 79 minute Joshua completed his hat trick to make the final score 6-2 to warriors.

Man of the match Joshua Laughton.