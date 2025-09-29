FC Juniors in great form

u/7 Galactico on fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC U7 Galacticos win seven-goal thriller over Boro Rangers Barca then defeat Darlington

What a game and what a performance from the Galacticos, whose performance was fully deserving of winning a game that was as high standard of junior football as you will see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a couple of holidays in the squad, the Galacticos only had the five players today, but the five lads worked so hard for each other and the team and got their reward after a magnificent performance.

u/10 Girls unbeaten

Blake was incredible in goal and whenever call upon he made some saves that were out of this world.

Louie was an absolute rock at the back, and whenever Boro broke forward he was there to break up the attacks and then use the ball so well with his excellent range of passing.

The midfield magicians Reece and Alby worked tirelessly in midfield, they never stopped all game and were superb in possession, Alby took his two goals brilliantly after some great team football and wizard like footwork and Reece’s who is the ultimate team player’ use of the ball was highly intelligent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie led the line up front, and he pressed and pressed the Boro defence all game long causing them so many problems and it was fantastic that he got his reward of two well taken goals.

u/7 Divas showing off new strip

The Galacticos haven’t even been together a year yet, but they just continue to go from strength to strength. The are all absolute stars who the coaches are so proud of - they are just all exceptional.

Goals - Alby 2 and Frankie 2 POM – Blake

u/7Phoenix

FC Hartlepool Phoenix U7 vs Pools Youth Whites U7

Phoenix started the game on the back foot with Theo and Finlay defending well despite conceding a number of corners. As the game went on Phoenix started to put pressure on the visitors and their efforts were rewarded when Spencer broke away into space and slotted the ball past the keeper. Jacob pulled off a number of good saves to keep Phoenix in it at the break.

The second half continued with both sides giving everything. Phoenix got a free kick on the edge of the box and Charlie drilled it into bottom corner from distance. Oliver got rewarded with a battling performance by winning the ball in the opposition box and firing a shot into the bottom corner.

Man of the match - Oliver

u/7 Bears

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning The Bears travelled to Soccer Sensations for their first away game against a good Leven team.

The Bears started brightly with plenty of energy, demonstrating some good passing and creating a number of chances. Jacob , George and Toby had their work cut out in midfield on such a big pitch but they didn’t give up. Mason was an absolute rock in defence with Noah ‘the cat’ Parker keeping the score tight going into half time.

The Bears came flying out of the blocks after half time scoring an equaliser straight away. Mason put pressure on their defender to pinch the ball to then slot home to level up the game.

The Bears continued to battle with fresh legs with Florian in midfield and Lincon in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, The Bears started to look tired on such a big pitch allowing Leven to take the win.

Man of the Match - Very well-deserved man of the match went to Mason Ogle who started off solid at the back and continued his energy throughout the 2nd half and was rewarded with his goal.

Goals - Mason Ogle

100-GOAL MILESTONE for FC mini players

Kalem from u/8 Lions and Alby from u/7 Galacticos

Both reached the 100 goal mark on Sunday morning

Well done boys 2 more FC super strikers!

U/10 Girls

Fc u10 girls were on the road this morning away to Middlesbrough Girls Fc. A slow start from FC saw Boro having some good possession in the first 10 mins of the game. The girls settled in and started to take control of the game. As usual playing the ball around with some lovely football on show.

The pressure lead to an incredible set piece from Izzy which sailed into the back of the Boro net. 2nd half the girls carried on controlling the play putting pressure on Boro’s defence. Some

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fantastic work from the midfield led to Gracie being set up to slot home

From outside the box. Boro fought hard and edged back into the game and grabbed a goal back. Last minute of the game FC scored a very unfortunate own goal to tie the game. Great game to watch with both teams battling hard

Goals: Izzy -Gracie

U12s Girls

Blackfyne (Consett) 1–4 FC Whites

FC Whites kept up their 100% start to the season with a hard-fought win at Blackfyne this afternoon.

The hosts looked the more likely to score in the first half, but some resolute defending and excellent saves from Amber kept things level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break FC stepped it up, with well-worked goals from Willow (2) and Hattie (2). Blackfyne kept battling and were rewarded with a fine late consolation. Best of luck to them for the rest of the season 👏

⭐️ POTM – Hattie

U/10 Reds

FC staged a stunning comeback from three goals down to snatch a dramatic draw, extending their strong start to the new season.

After a slow start FC found themselves 3-0 down early on.

FC grew into the game with Oliver netting his first league goal before the break, giving us the momentum heading into the second half.

FC came out strong for the second half knowing they could stage a comeback. Ruben got the second and the comeback was on. FC pushed for the equaliser and eventually the pressure paid off - with a low cross being turned into Kaders own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not happy with the draw FC pushed for a winner with both Charlie B and James coming close to snatching the winner.

Not to be. But a draw was a fair result for both teams.

U/12 Red Girls

FC started the game on the front and were almost in front within the first minute after Connie's shot hit both posts before the Thornaby keeper prevented it from going over the line.

FC continued to have most of the ball and forced the Thornaby keeper into several good, but Thornaby were always a threat on the break creating chances of their own, narrowly missing on a couple of occasions.

FC got the breakthrough following a great passage of play allowed Olivia D to run through and force the keeper into another great save only for Lucy H to score with the follow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC thought they had doubled their lead just before half-time with a great finish into the top corner by Oivia D but the referee judged her to be offside.

The second half continued in a similar fashion, with Rosie O and Connie forcing the Thornaby keeper in more good saves and Imogen in the FC goal keeping Thornaby at bay when needed.

FC held onto the lead and first clean sheet for some time. An all round good performance from the girls with Lucy H being awarded player of the match

Results

u/16 Whites drew with Washington 2-2

Idris and Lucas Jordan with a late free kick scoring

u /13 Gold win 7-3 over Washington Ath Feernoyd

Hat tricks for Harry Pringle and Blaine Moore Jude Neville also scoring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

u/8 Divas travelled but their opponents failed to turn up at Durham

U/13 Blacks

FC blacks hosted Leon u13 but lost out in a 9-goal thriller in midweek

FC started the game on top for the first 10 minutes but soon found themselves 1-0 down. FC soon equalised. Leon took the lead again with a well taken goal. Leon added a further two goals to take a comfortable lead into half time.

With a few harsh words said FC came out fighting but it was Leon who scored the next goal. FC eventually stepped up and scored with a wonderful strike for 25 yards. FC started to play football again and some good football played in the FC striker who slotted it past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 minutes left a long shot from the FC striker was push out from the keeper to an FC player who finished well. Leon held out for the final minutes to take home the victory after a frantic finish

Grayson-Boardman 2 and McPartlin scoring for FC

FC u14 (TJFA)

Redcar came out the blocks flying and hit FC by surprise going one up inside the first minute. FC looked shell shocked and took another five minutes of pressure from Redcar but defended well to keep it at 1-0. Joe Davies broke free down the right for FC chipped a ball over the Redcar keeper for Harry Rukin to run in and tap home the FC equaliser 1-1.

The scoreline stayed the same till half time with both teams cancelling each other out in a tight first half .

The second half was much of the same a tight game with only half chances some good handling from Austin Corbett in the FC goal kept out Redcar then towards the end of the game FC could of won it with a few good chances of their own .

U/15 Reds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC Reds under 15s v Riverside Blues in cup game away Riverside took the lead with the first three goals then Jonah Ross finally scored for FC.

Jonah scored another goal and it looked like FC were coming back into the game, but sadly not far from the end of game Riverside scored again leaving final score 4 -2 to Riverside Blue

U/14 United

Two down at half time to a good Wolviston side, they stormed back to win the Cup tie.

We had a bit of a chat at half time and with a few changes we started to do the difficult things well and control the ball putting lots of pressure on the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That constant pressure eventually told and within a 15-minute window the lads had scored three brilliantly taken goals. Irah Ohara had two, and Sean Herron one making it 3:2 to FC. FC held out to take the win and into the hat for the next round.

A 25/30 period of football which was really good and too much for the visitors. Lots of chances created and a second half performance worthy of the win.

We must start games with that same intensity and desire if they want to do anything this season. Hopefully a start of things to come.