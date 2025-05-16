Here are some of the main concerns hanging over Pools as the takeover drags on.
1. The risk of losing star players
The likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron are all out of contract this summer. Pools would surely love to keep them, but the trio, as well as a host of other influential players, could be set to leave on a free unless a takeover is completed in the next couple of weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The retained list
National League clubs are beginning to publish their retained lists. Although the likes of Eastleigh, Solihull Moors, Sutton and Woking have all already published theirs, Pools are currently in no position to do so. It's not altogether clear what that might mean for the state of the squad. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Season tickets
Pools have put season tickets up for sale, but with no guarantee that a takeover will be completed and the club's future secured, it's hard to see too many fans shelling out for theirs at this stage. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Missing out on transfer targets
Under normal circumstances, Pools would at the very list have drawn up a list of transfer targets ahead of the summer. However, with the club in no position to negotiate deals or offer contracts until funding is secured, Pools could well miss out on a number of top targets. Photo: Frank Reid