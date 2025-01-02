1 . Pools are serious play-off contenders

Pools have been heading in the right direction ever since Lennie Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October. Even so, there have been times when the play-offs have seemed more like a pipedream than a realistic prospect. The Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead, when Pools were largely outplayed, felt like a reality check. Yet, if that was a reminder of how far Pools still have to go, then the statement win on New Year's Day was a sign of how far they've already come. Pools dominated the division's form side and the afternoon could have been more comfortable had it not been for Josh Lundstram's stunning opening goal, which came almost out of nowhere. Lawrence hailed the performance as one of his side's best of the campaign and it's hard to think of many other games where Pools have been as good. The win at Solihull Moors, perhaps, or the dominant victory over Aldershot at the start of Lawrence's reign, but whatever the case the signs are that Pools are improving all the time. Lawrence's side closed to within three points of seventh place, albeit Rochdale have three games in hand. There is still a lot of work to do and Pools face a testing trip to promotion-chasing Barnet next, but the fixtures start to look a lot more favourable thereafter and there's no reason they can't string a run of wins together and fire themselves right into contention. There are plenty of teams vying for just a handful of play-off places, so expect the run-in to be ferociously competitive, but teams are starting to sit up and take notice of Pools. Photo: Frank Reid