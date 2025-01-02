Here are 10 key takeaways from Hartlepool United's statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic on New Year's Day. What did you make of the Pools performance?
1. Pools are serious play-off contenders
Pools have been heading in the right direction ever since Lennie Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October. Even so, there have been times when the play-offs have seemed more like a pipedream than a realistic prospect. The Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead, when Pools were largely outplayed, felt like a reality check. Yet, if that was a reminder of how far Pools still have to go, then the statement win on New Year's Day was a sign of how far they've already come. Pools dominated the division's form side and the afternoon could have been more comfortable had it not been for Josh Lundstram's stunning opening goal, which came almost out of nowhere. Lawrence hailed the performance as one of his side's best of the campaign and it's hard to think of many other games where Pools have been as good. The win at Solihull Moors, perhaps, or the dominant victory over Aldershot at the start of Lawrence's reign, but whatever the case the signs are that Pools are improving all the time. Lawrence's side closed to within three points of seventh place, albeit Rochdale have three games in hand. There is still a lot of work to do and Pools face a testing trip to promotion-chasing Barnet next, but the fixtures start to look a lot more favourable thereafter and there's no reason they can't string a run of wins together and fire themselves right into contention. There are plenty of teams vying for just a handful of play-off places, so expect the run-in to be ferociously competitive, but teams are starting to sit up and take notice of Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Prestige Group Stadium is becoming a fortress again
As the wheels started to fall off towards the end of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure, the Prestige Group Stadium became a difficult place to play for Pools. Like Oldham, Pools are a big club at this level with a proud history of playing in the Football League, although as both sides have found out that does not mean it's easy to return there. Pools fans have been subjected to a lot in recent seasons, from relegation to frustration over some bizarre managerial appointments to last summer's rise in season ticket prices. It's no huge surprise, then, that attendances had been dwindling in the North East. Yet the club remains at the heart of the town and there are signs that Pools fans are beginning to believe again. There were more than 4,500 supporters inside the Prestige Group Stadium on New Year's Day, including 800 from Oldham, and the atmosphere was a reminder of the size and pedigree of both clubs. In the end, it was the home fans who had the most to cheer about and Lennie Lawrence admitted he hadn't heard an atmosphere like it for some time. When supporters are pulling in the same direction, the fanbase can be a real weapon for Pools. Five wins and six draws from their 13 home league matches this term suggests the Prestige Group Stadium is on the verge of becoming a fortress once again. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Anthony Mancini is starting to get back to his best
Lennie Lawrence hailed Anthony Mancini's scintillating performance as his best in a Pools shirt. Certainly, the Frenchman's outstanding display was reminiscent of when he lit up the National League at the start of last season. Oldham's defence simply couldn't live with him and Mancini gave Manny Monthe the runaround despite the towering defender's best efforts to use his size and presence to his advantage. It felt fitting that the 23-year-old marked his return to top form with the winning goal, lashing home the decisive strike seven minutes into the second half. Mancini's talent with the ball at his feet has never been in doubt, but his work out of possession is starting to improve while he's shown he can be a threat either from the flank or through the middle. If he produces performances like the one on New Year's Day on a more regular basis - and if his body can continue to cope with the vigorous demands of the National League - then the sky's the limit for the talented attacker. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Mani Dieseurvwe and Gary Madine start together for the first time since September
Lennie Lawrence named Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine in the same XI for the first time since he was appointed manager. The last time the pair lined up together, Pools were thumped 3-0 at home to Rochdale in September, towards the end of Darren Sarll's stewardship. To an extent, Lawrence's hand was forced after Luke Charman was ruled out through personal reasons. However, Gary Madine's impressive form that had seen him score five goals in four appearances, including a brace at Gateshead on Boxing Day, meant the veteran boss had a decision to make. The sense was that if Madine were to be handed a well-deserved start, it would be in place of the influential Dieseruvwe, rather than alongside him. Lawrence, somewhat uncharacteristically, threw caution to the wind and started the pair together for just the second time this season. However, unlike when Sarll named the two towering frontmen in the same side, a decision that smacked of desperation with his job hanging in the balance, Lawrence's bold call felt well-considered and carefully thought out. Pools adapted well, although neither striker found the target and Madine missed a gilt-edged chance seven minutes into the contest that almost cost his side. While the pair are certainly a handful, it seems unlikely Pools will play them together too often, especially ahead of a trip to promotion-chasing Barnet next. Nonetheless, the decision showed Lawrence's willingness to adapt and innovate as Pools moved another step closer to the play-off places. Photo: Frank Reid
