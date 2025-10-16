Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at 10 more managers Pools could consider as the hunt for Simon Grayson's successor goes on.placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:34 BST
Hartlepool United are on the hunt for a fifth new manager in the space of a year following the surprise decision to sack Simon Grayson last week.

Here are 10 more managers Pools could consider as the hunt for Simon Grayson's successor goes on.

1. Gavin Cowan

1. Gavin Cowan

Has done an excellent job with Brackley, leading the Northamptonshire side to the National League North title last season. The Saints have adapted well to life at the level above and are 16th in the National League table. Not sure whether a move to Victoria Park would appeal.

Photo Sales
2. Steve Evans

2. Steve Evans

Has vast experience having taken charge of the likes of Boston, Crawley, Rotherham, leading the Millers to two successive promotions, Leeds, Mansfield, Peterborough, Gillingham and Stevenage, where he won 57 of his 120 games at the helm. A big - and sometimes controversial - character renowned for his skills as a motivator, has been out of work since a second stint at Rotherham came to an end in March.

Photo Sales
3. Peter Hartley

3. Peter Hartley

Born in Hartlepool, captained Pools and made almost 200 appearances for his hometown club. Since retiring, has worked in various coaching roles, including stints at Middlesbrough, Sunderland and a spell working alongside Atletico Madrid. Has spent the last year working at St Mirren, where he is held in high regard by manager Stephen Robinson.

Photo Sales
4. Phil Brown

4. Phil Brown

Another experienced option, Brown made more than 200 appearances for Pools as a player and has managed sides from the Premier League to the National League North. Having led Kidderminster to a third placed finish in the National League North last term, is now at the helm of strugglers Peterborough Sports.

Photo Sales
