2 . Steve Evans

Has vast experience having taken charge of the likes of Boston, Crawley, Rotherham, leading the Millers to two successive promotions, Leeds, Mansfield, Peterborough, Gillingham and Stevenage, where he won 57 of his 120 games at the helm. A big - and sometimes controversial - character renowned for his skills as a motivator, has been out of work since a second stint at Rotherham came to an end in March. Photo: Harry Trump