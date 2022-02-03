Hartlepool United players celebrate just some of their more memorable cup moments in the club's history.

10 of Hartlepool United's greatest cup conquests as they aim for another upset at Crystal Palace

Hartlepool United aim to upset the odds when they travel to top flight Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on February 5.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:33 pm

Yet, as this list of conquests proves, Pools have form when it comes to causing cup shocks – and against Saturday’s opponents.

1. 1984: Derby County 2-1

Less than a decade after becoming top flight champions, Division Three Derby were humbled by basement boys Pools in this FA Cup first round tie at a packed Victoria Ground.

2. 1988: Sunderland 1-0

Brian Honour's corner flew straight into the net at a windy Roker Park to give Division Four Pools a Sherpa Van Trophy scalp against their Division Three neighbours.

3. 1991: Darlington 2-1

They may have been in the same division , but who doesn't like a 2-1 away win against your neighbours in the FA Cup - particularly after a 4-0 league drubbing weeks earlier.

4. 1993: Crystal Palace 1-0

Fifteen years after a 2-1 third round win, Andy Saville's penalty gave third tier Pools another victory over Crystal Palace at an icy Victoria Ground in the FA Cup third round.

