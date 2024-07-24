10 players Pools could sign with less than three weeks to go until the new National League season begins.10 players Pools could sign with less than three weeks to go until the new National League season begins.
10 players Pools could sign with less than three weeks to go until the new National League season begins.

10 players Hartlepool United could sign as the new National League season draws ever closer

By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
The National League season is now less than three weeks away. Hartlepool United have, so far, added five new faces to the squad this summer. While all look like being sensible additions, Pools are still a bit thin on the ground in some areas and are certainly in need of a new goalkeeper, with the embattled Joel Dixon manager Darren Sarll's only available option. With that in mind, here are 10 players Pools could still look to sign this summer.

10 players Pools could still look to sign this summer - do any of these take your fancy?

At the moment, the former Morecambe goalkeeper seems to be leading the race to become Darren Sarll's new number one. The 31-year-old impressed in the second half of Saturday's visit to South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs. The former Leicester, Northampton and Bristol Rovers stopper worked with Sarll at Yeovil, where he spent three separate loan spells, playing 50 times. Most recently, Smith spent a season-and-a-half at Morecambe, although he was largely deployed as a back-up, with 10 of his 26 appearances coming in cup competitions. His C.V. is a little mixed and he has spent a reasonable chunk of his career being used as cover, although he did help Cambridge win promotion to League Two in 2014, starting in the play-off final. His relationship with Sarll, who hailed him as "one of the best human beings I've ever worked with", his performances on trial and his experience could give him the edge.

1. Adam Smith

At the moment, the former Morecambe goalkeeper seems to be leading the race to become Darren Sarll's new number one. The 31-year-old impressed in the second half of Saturday's visit to South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs. The former Leicester, Northampton and Bristol Rovers stopper worked with Sarll at Yeovil, where he spent three separate loan spells, playing 50 times. Most recently, Smith spent a season-and-a-half at Morecambe, although he was largely deployed as a back-up, with 10 of his 26 appearances coming in cup competitions. His C.V. is a little mixed and he has spent a reasonable chunk of his career being used as cover, although he did help Cambridge win promotion to League Two in 2014, starting in the play-off final. His relationship with Sarll, who hailed him as "one of the best human beings I've ever worked with", his performances on trial and his experience could give him the edge.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
It seemed for a while as though the Slovenian under-21 international could be the man to line up in goal for Pools next season, although it would appear as though interest in the Everton stopper has cooled somewhat. He enjoyed an impressive season at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last term, featuring 44 times, and the Toffees have a happy habit of producing talented young goalkeepers. At 21, a move for the Slovenian keeper would, of course, come with an element of risk, but he has good pedigree - he even had a trial at Barcelona when he was 15 - and bags of potential. Still available this summer, so a move is not altogether off the table.

2. Zan-Luk Leban

It seemed for a while as though the Slovenian under-21 international could be the man to line up in goal for Pools next season, although it would appear as though interest in the Everton stopper has cooled somewhat. He enjoyed an impressive season at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last term, featuring 44 times, and the Toffees have a happy habit of producing talented young goalkeepers. At 21, a move for the Slovenian keeper would, of course, come with an element of risk, but he has good pedigree - he even had a trial at Barcelona when he was 15 - and bags of potential. Still available this summer, so a move is not altogether off the table.Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
The former Pools goalkeeper caused a stir in the North East after he caught the attention of former Premier League champions Leicester in the summer of 2021. Young, who is still only 22, never actually made a senior appearance for Pools, although he did have a spell at Blyth Spartans and was held in high regard thanks to his maturity, size and command of his area. Since his move to the Midlands, Young has been impressing in the Foxes youth teams but is still to get a taste of senior football and didn't feature at all during a five month spell at Notts County. With his opportunities for first team football at Leicester likely to be limited, for the time being at least, it would seem shrewd to send him out on loan, with his former club an obvious destination.

3. Brad Young

The former Pools goalkeeper caused a stir in the North East after he caught the attention of former Premier League champions Leicester in the summer of 2021. Young, who is still only 22, never actually made a senior appearance for Pools, although he did have a spell at Blyth Spartans and was held in high regard thanks to his maturity, size and command of his area. Since his move to the Midlands, Young has been impressing in the Foxes youth teams but is still to get a taste of senior football and didn't feature at all during a five month spell at Notts County. With his opportunities for first team football at Leicester likely to be limited, for the time being at least, it would seem shrewd to send him out on loan, with his former club an obvious destination.Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Photo Sales
Given his performances on trial, the fact he has twice worked under Sarll and Hartlepool's need for cover at the back, it would be a shock not to see Pools agree a deal with the 24-year-old defender. Sass-Davies is a free agent following his release from Crewe, where he spent eight years, made 47 appearances and was sent out on loan a remarkable 10 times. The former Wales under-21 international has worked with Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking and spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood, where he scored four goals in 36 National League games but was unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from being relegated to the National League South. He is still a bit raw, but he has shown lots of promise and Pools remain a bit short at the back, especially if either Luke Waterfall or Tom Parkes were to be suspended or injured. Has done enough to impress Pools fans, who seem keen on a deal for the defender.

4. Billy Sass-Davies

Given his performances on trial, the fact he has twice worked under Sarll and Hartlepool's need for cover at the back, it would be a shock not to see Pools agree a deal with the 24-year-old defender. Sass-Davies is a free agent following his release from Crewe, where he spent eight years, made 47 appearances and was sent out on loan a remarkable 10 times. The former Wales under-21 international has worked with Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking and spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood, where he scored four goals in 36 National League games but was unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from being relegated to the National League South. He is still a bit raw, but he has shown lots of promise and Pools remain a bit short at the back, especially if either Luke Waterfall or Tom Parkes were to be suspended or injured. Has done enough to impress Pools fans, who seem keen on a deal for the defender.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.