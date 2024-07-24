4 . Billy Sass-Davies

Given his performances on trial, the fact he has twice worked under Sarll and Hartlepool's need for cover at the back, it would be a shock not to see Pools agree a deal with the 24-year-old defender. Sass-Davies is a free agent following his release from Crewe, where he spent eight years, made 47 appearances and was sent out on loan a remarkable 10 times. The former Wales under-21 international has worked with Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking and spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood, where he scored four goals in 36 National League games but was unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from being relegated to the National League South. He is still a bit raw, but he has shown lots of promise and Pools remain a bit short at the back, especially if either Luke Waterfall or Tom Parkes were to be suspended or injured. Has done enough to impress Pools fans, who seem keen on a deal for the defender.Photo: Frank Reid