10 players Pools could still look to sign this summer - do any of these take your fancy?
1. Adam Smith
At the moment, the former Morecambe goalkeeper seems to be leading the race to become Darren Sarll's new number one. The 31-year-old impressed in the second half of Saturday's visit to South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs. The former Leicester, Northampton and Bristol Rovers stopper worked with Sarll at Yeovil, where he spent three separate loan spells, playing 50 times. Most recently, Smith spent a season-and-a-half at Morecambe, although he was largely deployed as a back-up, with 10 of his 26 appearances coming in cup competitions. His C.V. is a little mixed and he has spent a reasonable chunk of his career being used as cover, although he did help Cambridge win promotion to League Two in 2014, starting in the play-off final. His relationship with Sarll, who hailed him as "one of the best human beings I've ever worked with", his performances on trial and his experience could give him the edge.Photo: Frank Reid
2. Zan-Luk Leban
It seemed for a while as though the Slovenian under-21 international could be the man to line up in goal for Pools next season, although it would appear as though interest in the Everton stopper has cooled somewhat. He enjoyed an impressive season at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last term, featuring 44 times, and the Toffees have a happy habit of producing talented young goalkeepers. At 21, a move for the Slovenian keeper would, of course, come with an element of risk, but he has good pedigree - he even had a trial at Barcelona when he was 15 - and bags of potential. Still available this summer, so a move is not altogether off the table.Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Brad Young
The former Pools goalkeeper caused a stir in the North East after he caught the attention of former Premier League champions Leicester in the summer of 2021. Young, who is still only 22, never actually made a senior appearance for Pools, although he did have a spell at Blyth Spartans and was held in high regard thanks to his maturity, size and command of his area. Since his move to the Midlands, Young has been impressing in the Foxes youth teams but is still to get a taste of senior football and didn't feature at all during a five month spell at Notts County. With his opportunities for first team football at Leicester likely to be limited, for the time being at least, it would seem shrewd to send him out on loan, with his former club an obvious destination.Photo: FRANK REID 2019
4. Billy Sass-Davies
Given his performances on trial, the fact he has twice worked under Sarll and Hartlepool's need for cover at the back, it would be a shock not to see Pools agree a deal with the 24-year-old defender. Sass-Davies is a free agent following his release from Crewe, where he spent eight years, made 47 appearances and was sent out on loan a remarkable 10 times. The former Wales under-21 international has worked with Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking and spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood, where he scored four goals in 36 National League games but was unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from being relegated to the National League South. He is still a bit raw, but he has shown lots of promise and Pools remain a bit short at the back, especially if either Luke Waterfall or Tom Parkes were to be suspended or injured. Has done enough to impress Pools fans, who seem keen on a deal for the defender.Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.