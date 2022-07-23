The Pools boss has wasted little time in rebuilding his squad at the Suit Direct Stadium with, at the time of writing, 12 new additions to the squad after the loan signings of Walsall defender Rollin Menayese and Livingston striker Jack Hamilton and the permanent deal for Mikael Ndjoli.

But Hartley insists he has not finished with his business in the transfer market as he continues to seek further reinforcements to his side.

And, as with every transfer window, Pools have been linked with their fair share of players over recent months.

Some of those players have completed their moves to the Suit Direct Stadium whilst others are yet to agree moves from their current clubs.

And, here at The Mail, we take a look at some of those players to have been linked with Pools who are still to confirm their transfer future.

1. Joel Coleman Coleman was released by Rochdale earlier this summer and had been reportedly attracting the attention of both Pools and Stockport County in May. Paul Hartley has since moved to bring in goalkeeper Kyle Letheren which signalled the end of any rumoured interest. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Tyler Magloire Former Pools defender Magloire was linked with a return to the club recently ahead of the loan signing of Walsall's Rollin Menayese. Magloire had a loan spell with Northampton Town in the second half of last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Ben Tollitt Former Everton youngster Tollitt was on trial with Pools earlier this pre-season but manager Paul Hartley has suggested the club has moved on from the 27-year-old winger. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Kyle Scott The former Chelsea and Newcastle United youngster was handed 45 minutes in Pools' 1-1 draw with Lincoln City but did not feature against Blackburn Rovers which could suggest interest in the midfielder is now over. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales