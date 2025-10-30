4 . Paul Hurst

Would perhaps be the first choice among many Pools fans having twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League, also masterminding a memorable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2023, beating five sides from higher up the pyramid and knocking out Premier League Southampton in the last 16. Has been out of work since November last year after being sacked by Shrewsbury and could well be keen on the prospect of a return to management, although whether the thought of dropping back down to the National League to take charge of troubled Pools would prove quite so appealing is unclear. Photo: Getty Images