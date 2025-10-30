We've taken a look at 10 potential candidates Pools could consider as the hunt for Simon Grayson's permanent successor goes on.
1. Nicky Featherstone
The 37-year-old appears to be the front-runner having led Pools to four points from their last two National League games. Clearly, a total lack of managerial experience represents a considerable concern but Featherstone seems destined to become Pools boss at some stage and more than a decade at Victoria Park means he is better placed than almost anyone to understand the potential perils and pitfalls - and, perhaps, how to navigate them - of life at Hartlepool United. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Peter Hartley
The former Pools skipper, who made 188 appearances at Victoria Park across two separate spells, is understood to be keen on making the step up into management and threw his hat into the ring earlier this month. Like Featherstone, has no managerial experience but has spent the past few years working in various coaching roles at the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Indian Super League side Inter Kashi and St Mirren, where he has been a first team coach since last October. The club are understood to have interviewed the 37-year-old, who was born in Hartlepool and still lives in the town, last week. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Elliot Dickman
The 47-year-old only joined the Pools coaching staff this month following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald but is understood to be under consideration for the top job at Victoria Park. Dickman arrives with a good reputation as a coach having worked in the academies of Sunderland and Newcastle, spending time as manager of both their under-23 sides, although an underwhelming spell at the helm of South Shields, leading the Mariners to 17th in the National League North last term, could put Pools off. Photo: George Wood
4. Paul Hurst
Would perhaps be the first choice among many Pools fans having twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League, also masterminding a memorable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2023, beating five sides from higher up the pyramid and knocking out Premier League Southampton in the last 16. Has been out of work since November last year after being sacked by Shrewsbury and could well be keen on the prospect of a return to management, although whether the thought of dropping back down to the National League to take charge of troubled Pools would prove quite so appealing is unclear. Photo: Getty Images