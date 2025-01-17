10 talking points ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to strugglers Wealdstone

1. Pools look to put training ground bust-up behind them
There's only one place to start this week. A positive opening to 2025 was overshadowed somewhat after a video emerged on Tuesday evening showing, from a distance, a bust-up between two Pools players during a training session at Durham's Maiden Castle. Experienced boss Lennie Lawrence addressed the issue when he spoke to the press on Friday morning, declaring the incident unacceptable and admitting it was not a good look for the club. However, the veteran manager insisted he was confident the altercation would not affect his side's performance this weekend as Pools prepare to travel to strugglers Wealdstone. A win would go a long way to helping Pools put the unsavoury incident behind them, while Lawrence conceded that defeat at Grosvenor Vale would lead fans to question whether or not the bust-up was to blame. In all likelihood, Lawrence will breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday when the referee's first whistle blows and Pools can turn their attention back to their play-off push. Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton have worked hard to turn a struggling side into one challenging for promotion and Pools seemed to have gathered some momentum in recent weeks, both on and off the pitch. The win over Oldham on New Year's Day was arguably their best performance of the campaign while new contracts for experienced pair Adam Smith and Tom Parkes, keeping them at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season, suggested the club are starting to plan for the longer term. Pools will be hoping the fracas captured on camera and leaked to social media will become a mere footnote in their season, rather than something that defines it. Saturday's trip to Wealdstone could prove particularly telling in that regard. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Will Lennie Lawrence stick with two up-front?
Lawrence named Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine in the same side for the first time since his appointment as Pools beat Oldham on New Year's Day. An injury to Adam Campbell and the absence of Luke Charman forced his hand to an extent, but the change of shape was also a statement of intent from the veteran boss. While neither Dieseruvwe or Madine found the target on New Year's Day and Madine missed a gilt-edged chance from close range, there's no doubt that the pair are a real handful to defend against. However, Pools might well change their approach and return to Lawrence's tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation, with either Dieseruvwe or, more likely, Madine dropping to the bench. It's not impossible Pools could stick with the 4-4-2 that served them so well last time out, but Lawrence might feel inclined more towards relative caution as his side bid for a second away clean sheet of his tenure. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Wealdstone in the midst of injury crisis
Wealdstone, not blessed with one of the biggest budgets in the National League, are in the midst of an injury crisis. The Stones survived on the last day of last season and look set to have a similar fight for their lives on their hands this term. The Wealdstone bench was reduced to just five substitutes, as opposed to the usual seven, including two academy players as the Stones drew 2-2 with Sutton on Wednesday evening. Speaking after the game, Matthew Taylor suggested his side's struggles to reinforce their ranks were beyond his control but also admitted that his squad was "quite a bit smaller than we would want at the moment". Pools, who have decent strength in depth and are set to be bolstered still further by the return of the lively Luke Charman, will be hoping to take advantage of a depleted Stones side as they look to close in on the National League play-off places. Photo: Jamie McDonald
4. Pools return to action for the first time since New Year's Day
Pools are set to play for the first time in 18 days when they make the long trip to Grosvenor Vale this Saturday. Lennie Lawrence's side were not in action over the first weekend of January on account of their exit from the FA Trophy while last Saturday's trip to Barnet was one of a host of matches to be postponed due to the freezing weather. That means it will have been almost three weeks since Pools beat Oldham on New Year's Day when they kick-off against Wealdstone this weekend. That might be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it will have given Pools a chance to rest and recuperate but the break also came at a time when Lawrence's side were full of momentum and brimming with confidence following their statement win over the Latics last time out. After a difficult few days for the club, it remains to be seen whether or not Pools can pick up from where they left off. Photo: Frank Reid
