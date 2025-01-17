10 talking points ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to strugglers Wealdstone

1 . Pools look to put training ground bust-up behind them

There's only one place to start this week. A positive opening to 2025 was overshadowed somewhat after a video emerged on Tuesday evening showing, from a distance, a bust-up between two Pools players during a training session at Durham's Maiden Castle. Experienced boss Lennie Lawrence addressed the issue when he spoke to the press on Friday morning, declaring the incident unacceptable and admitting it was not a good look for the club. However, the veteran manager insisted he was confident the altercation would not affect his side's performance this weekend as Pools prepare to travel to strugglers Wealdstone. A win would go a long way to helping Pools put the unsavoury incident behind them, while Lawrence conceded that defeat at Grosvenor Vale would lead fans to question whether or not the bust-up was to blame. In all likelihood, Lawrence will breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday when the referee's first whistle blows and Pools can turn their attention back to their play-off push. Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton have worked hard to turn a struggling side into one challenging for promotion and Pools seemed to have gathered some momentum in recent weeks, both on and off the pitch. The win over Oldham on New Year's Day was arguably their best performance of the campaign while new contracts for experienced pair Adam Smith and Tom Parkes, keeping them at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season, suggested the club are starting to plan for the longer term. Pools will be hoping the fracas captured on camera and leaked to social media will become a mere footnote in their season, rather than something that defines it. Saturday's trip to Wealdstone could prove particularly telling in that regard. Photo: Frank Reid