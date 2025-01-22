1 . Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini ruled out through injury

Pools were dealt a significant double blow prior to kick-off at Grosvenor Vale when it emerged neither Joe Grey or Anthony Mancini had travelled with the squad. Lennie Lawrence confirmed after the game that Grey, who has scored six goals in 25 games this season, had undergone a groin operation that was set to keep him out for between four and six weeks. Anthony Mancini, who was in line to start his fourth league game in a row following a dazzling performance against Oldham on New Year's Day, was ruled out after pulling up in training. It's still not quite clear how long the talented Frenchman will be sidelined for - Lawrence said he was hoping to have him back in around four weeks, while a statement on the club website suggested he would be out for "months". Whatever the case, Pools missed Grey's pace and Mancini's invention as they struggled to make their mark against a Stones side who have a host of injury problems themselves. Pools will need to work out how to cope without two of their best attacking threats, and that could mean looking to bring in at least one new face this month. Photo: Frank Reid