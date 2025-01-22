Pools, who were without influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, were hoping to put a controversial few days behind them after a video emerged online showing two players involved in a training ground bust-up. Lennie Lawrence's side made a good start and went ahead through Gary Madine's sixth goal in six matches but were pegged back late on when Enzio Boldewijn's deflected strike wrong-footed the heroic Adam Smith, who made a string of superb saves in the second half. Here are 10 talking points from an underwhelming afternoon at Grosvenor Vale. Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 10 talking points from Saturday's disappointing draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone.
1. Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini ruled out through injury
Pools were dealt a significant double blow prior to kick-off at Grosvenor Vale when it emerged neither Joe Grey or Anthony Mancini had travelled with the squad. Lennie Lawrence confirmed after the game that Grey, who has scored six goals in 25 games this season, had undergone a groin operation that was set to keep him out for between four and six weeks. Anthony Mancini, who was in line to start his fourth league game in a row following a dazzling performance against Oldham on New Year's Day, was ruled out after pulling up in training. It's still not quite clear how long the talented Frenchman will be sidelined for - Lawrence said he was hoping to have him back in around four weeks, while a statement on the club website suggested he would be out for "months". Whatever the case, Pools missed Grey's pace and Mancini's invention as they struggled to make their mark against a Stones side who have a host of injury problems themselves. Pools will need to work out how to cope without two of their best attacking threats, and that could mean looking to bring in at least one new face this month. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pools boss confirms "funds have been made available" to strengthen squad
There was both relief and frustration among supporters after the game when Lennie Lawrence confirmed that "funds have been made available" to strengthen his depleted squad. Relief, because Pools looked fairly ponderous in the absence of Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, while Lawrence's options off the bench were limited, especially in an attacking sense. Frustration, however, because the Pools boss suggested the new recruit was likely to arrive on loan. Fans are also hoping their side might make multiple signings, although Lawrence hinted Pools were only looking to welcome one new face to the North East. Certainly, Pools are starting to look a little short all of a sudden and while Adam Campbell's return will be a welcome boost, Lawrence's side will likely need to strengthen if they're to mount a play-off push this season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Goalkeeper Adam Smith produces heroic performance
If there was one man who deserved to return to the North East with three points and a clean sheet, then it was goalkeeper Adam Smith. The 32-year-old, who signed a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season earlier this month, produced a string of sensational saves. Having turned Sam Ashford's long range strike wide in the first half, Smith was the busiest man on the pitch after the break as Pools tried to survive a second half Stones onslaught. The experienced goalkeeper denied Ashford several more times and made a sharp save with his legs to keep out Kallum Cesay's low drive. The pick of the bunch, though, was a remarkable instinctive stop from Adrian Mariappa's close range header, which even Wealdstone manager Matthew Taylor hailed as "unbelievable". Pools have used three different goalkeepers this term and Smith lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young earlier in the campaign but the former Northampton man's fine recent form suggests he's set to continue in-between the sticks for the remainder of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Pools look one-paced and ponderous
Without Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini in the side, Pools looked a little out of ideas at Grosvenor Vale. Although Luke Charman made a welcome return and should provide Lennie Lawrence's side with pace and power from the flank, there were few other options for Pools to stretch Wealdstone on Saturday. David Ferguson and, to a lesser extent, Dan Dodds got forward well from their respective full-back berths but Pools will need to figure out a way of better coping without the two influential attackers over the coming weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
