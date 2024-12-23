Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 10 talking points from Saturday's important win for Pools. What did you make of the action?
1. Pools bolster their play-off credentials
Having drawn their last two National League games 0-0, the pressure was on Pools to pick up all three points ahead of a challenging run over the festive period. Defeat would have risked Lennie Lawrence's side slipping to seven points adrift of the play-off places, while a win moved them to within just two points of the top seven. After such a disappointing start to the campaign, Pools were closer to the relegation zone than the promotion places when Lawrence replaced the outspoken Darren Sarll in October. Since then, Pools have tasted defeat in just one of their 10 National League matches and their rivals are starting to sit up and take notice. If they're serious about finishing in the top seven, then Pools will need to beat the sides in and around them and they've taken points off the likes of Altrincham, Solihull Moors, Barnet and Yeovil since Lawrence took charge. With a strong squad, decent depth and a bit of momentum, Pools can consider themselves genuine play-off contenders. Photo: Pools
2. Were the home side fortunate to be awarded a penalty?
It's often said that refereeing decisions even themselves out over the course of the season and, if that's the case, then Pools might be due a bad one. Barnet boss Dean Brennan was seething after his side had a late goal controversially ruled out last month and Pools might consider themselves more than a little bit fortunate after referee Aaron Jackson awarded them a penalty on Saturday. Tom Parkes was adjudged to have been fouled in the box but it was hard to see exactly what caused him to go down; while Frank Nouble might have been a bit careless when he put his hand into his back, it didn't look like being enough to send the defender to the deck. From a Pools perspective, it was canny play from the experienced Parkes but those of a Yeovil persuasion must have found the decision tough to take. Glovers boss Mark Cooper was scathing in his assessment of Jackson. "If that's a penalty, there are 50 penalties in every game of football up and down the country. He's changed the course of the game," he said. Cooper also felt Aaron Jarvis' effort, which was ruled out for offside at the start of the second half, should have been allowed to stand. Photo: Pools
3. The wind takes centre stage in the first half
Saturday's encounter was certainly one of the more unusual games Pools have played this season. The wind, which reached speeds of around 50 miles per hour, made things difficult for both teams and almost caused the game to be called off. Play was suspended for around 20 minutes midway through the first half when an advertising panel came loose above the heads of the hardy travelling fans in the Rink End. Referee Aaron Jackson made the sensible decision to stop play while fearless Pools groundsman Dave Brown headed onto the roof to tear the loose panelling free. Play did eventually resume, although the contest certainly wasn't one for the footballing purists. The conditions and the bizarre disruption made things difficult for both sides but Pools seemed to cope better with the various challenges and, despite one or two dubious decisions, were probably good value for the three points. Photo: Pools
4. Anthony Mancini is handed a first National League start under Lennie Lawrence
Anthony Mancini started his first league game under Lawrence at the weekend and impressed with his creativity and positive play. While injuries ensured the talented Frenchman endured a frustrating campaign last term, Mancini has encountered new challenges this season. Although the 23-year-old has managed to keep himself fit for the most part, question marks still remain over whether he can cope with the demanding National League schedule, or if he is better used as an impact substitute. Having laid out his case during an eye-catching display against Tamworth in the FA Trophy earlier this month, the mercurial Mancini was handed his first league start since September at the weekend. His creative flair and skill with the ball at his feet have never been in doubt, but Lawrence seems to have harboured concerns over his work out of possession and defensive discipline. While he was caught ball-watching once in the second half when he allowed Michael Smith to steal in-behind him, Mancini proved he can do a job defensively for the side, working hard and closing down well all afternoon. Most fans will still feel his best position is more centrally, although Lawrence appears to retain a reluctance to trust him in the number 10 role. Out on the right, he is able to drift inside onto his favoured left foot while his willingness to take on his man makes him a handful for full-backs. The signs are certainly positive. Photo: Pools
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.