4 . Anthony Mancini is handed a first National League start under Lennie Lawrence

Anthony Mancini started his first league game under Lawrence at the weekend and impressed with his creativity and positive play. While injuries ensured the talented Frenchman endured a frustrating campaign last term, Mancini has encountered new challenges this season. Although the 23-year-old has managed to keep himself fit for the most part, question marks still remain over whether he can cope with the demanding National League schedule, or if he is better used as an impact substitute. Having laid out his case during an eye-catching display against Tamworth in the FA Trophy earlier this month, the mercurial Mancini was handed his first league start since September at the weekend. His creative flair and skill with the ball at his feet have never been in doubt, but Lawrence seems to have harboured concerns over his work out of possession and defensive discipline. While he was caught ball-watching once in the second half when he allowed Michael Smith to steal in-behind him, Mancini proved he can do a job defensively for the side, working hard and closing down well all afternoon. Most fans will still feel his best position is more centrally, although Lawrence appears to retain a reluctance to trust him in the number 10 role. Out on the right, he is able to drift inside onto his favoured left foot while his willingness to take on his man makes him a handful for full-backs. The signs are certainly positive. Photo: Pools