10 things to look out for as Hartlepool United begin their FA Trophy campaign against Tamworth

By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 12:18 BST
Hartlepool United are set to begin their FA Trophy campaign on Saturday when they host fellow National League side Tamworth. Pools have been in fine form under veteran manager Lennie Lawrence but are expected to make changes while the Lambs have already enjoyed considerable success in cup competition this season, beating Huddersfield and Burton Albion to set up a third round clash at home to Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup. Saturday could be a chance for fringe players from both sides to state their case ahead of important games to come. Here are 10 things to look out for ahead of this weekend's game.

Here are 10 things to look out for ahead of Saturday's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth. Will you be at the Prestige Group Stadium this weekend?

Both Lennie Lawrence and Tamworth boss Andy Peaks are expected to make changes for this weekend's game. Quite how many remains to be seen, but given that the FA Trophy is neither manager's priority, Saturday looks set to be a chance for players on the periphery to state their case for inclusion in the first team. While the competition provides a viable route to Wembley for non-league sides - indeed, Tamworth reached the final in 2003 - both teams have their attention firmly fixed elsewhere. Pools are pushing for the National League play-offs, while the Lambs are focused on securing survival and are gearing up for the visit of Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup third round. For both bosses, this weekend represents a chance to rest key players as well as to hand some of those on the fringes a start.

Of Anthony Mancini's 21 appearances so far this season, just five have been from the start. All of those came under former boss Darren Sarll. Under Lennie Lawrence, the Frenchman has made six substitute appearances and has struggled to displace the tireless Adam Campbell in the side. Lawrence professes to be a big fan of the 23-year-old but has so far proven reluctant to put too much faith in him. The big issue seems to be that the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man doesn't offer as much as Campbell out of possession. However, his quality with the ball at his feet has never been in doubt and a game like Saturday's FA Trophy clash, when the pressure is largely off, could be the perfect opportunity for him to shine.

If there's one thing supporters will know about Tamworth this season, it's that midfielder Tom Tonks has one of the longest throws in football. The 33-year-old terrorised both Huddersfield and Burton Albion in the FA Cup and his monster throw is a real weapon for a Lambs side who are unashamedly physical and direct. It's unclear whether manager Andy Peaks will rest one of his prize assets, but Pools will certainly need to be mindful of his giant throws if he does feature.

Influential defender Dan Dodds is available again after serving his three match suspension following his red card against Eastleigh. Lennie Lawrence will have a decision to make when Pools return to National League action next week - Nathan Sheron has been excellent at full-back, while Jack Hunter has done well enough deputising for him in midfield. Lawrence confirmed Dodds is set to start this weekend and Saturday's FA Trophy clash should provide a welcome chance for the defender to get some minutes back into his legs.

