2 . Anthony Mancini set to start for the first time under Lennie Lawrence

Of Anthony Mancini's 21 appearances so far this season, just five have been from the start. All of those came under former boss Darren Sarll. Under Lennie Lawrence, the Frenchman has made six substitute appearances and has struggled to displace the tireless Adam Campbell in the side. Lawrence professes to be a big fan of the 23-year-old but has so far proven reluctant to put too much faith in him. The big issue seems to be that the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man doesn't offer as much as Campbell out of possession. However, his quality with the ball at his feet has never been in doubt and a game like Saturday's FA Trophy clash, when the pressure is largely off, could be the perfect opportunity for him to shine. Photo: Frank Reid