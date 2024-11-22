10 things to look out for as Hartlepool United prepare to travel to in-form Solihull Moors

1 . Nathan Sheron deputises for Dan Dodds at right-back

With influential defender Dan Dodds set to miss Saturday's game after being sent off 15 minutes into last weekend's stalemate against Eastleigh, the versatile Nathan Sheron looks set to start at right-back. The 27-year-old dropped back into defence after Dodds was dismissed and impressed in the role, keeping the Spitfires left side quiet all afternoon. Sheron, who has started all 20 of his side's games so far this season, is no stranger to lining up in defence and made his senior debut at centre-half for Fleetwood. It wasn't until outspoken Fleetwood boss Joey Barton moved him into midfield that he started to make the engine room his home. Even so, it seems likely that Andy Whing's Solihull side will look to exploit the absence of Dodds. Sheron will have to be at his absolute best. Photo: Frank Reid