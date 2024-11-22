10 things to look out for as Hartlepool United prepare to travel to in-form Solihull Moors

Here are 10 things our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools fans should be looking out for this weekend.
1. Nathan Sheron deputises for Dan Dodds at right-back
With influential defender Dan Dodds set to miss Saturday's game after being sent off 15 minutes into last weekend's stalemate against Eastleigh, the versatile Nathan Sheron looks set to start at right-back. The 27-year-old dropped back into defence after Dodds was dismissed and impressed in the role, keeping the Spitfires left side quiet all afternoon. Sheron, who has started all 20 of his side's games so far this season, is no stranger to lining up in defence and made his senior debut at centre-half for Fleetwood. It wasn't until outspoken Fleetwood boss Joey Barton moved him into midfield that he started to make the engine room his home. Even so, it seems likely that Andy Whing's Solihull side will look to exploit the absence of Dodds. Sheron will have to be at his absolute best. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jack Stevens bids to continue impressive recent form
Sheron could well be set to come up against one of the National League's form players. Jack Stevens has scored nine National League goals this term and has found the net nine times in his last 11 appearances in all competitions. Photo: Richard King
3. Moors frontman Connor Wilkinson comes into the game full of confidence
Experienced frontman Connor Wilkinson scored a hat-trick in the thumping win over Ebbsfleet last week and will be looking to continue his scoring form against Pools. The 29-year-old has never been the most prolific but Wilkinson has scored seven goals so far this season and promises to prove a handful for the Pools back line. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Jack Hunter gears up to start for the first time in more than two months
With Nathan Sheron set to drop back into defence as he deputises for the suspended Dan Dodds, Jack Hunter appears in line to make his first start for Pools since September 14. Having played through the pain at the beginning of the campaign, Hunter has missed the last two months with a knee injury but is back in contention much earlier than expected. The 27-year-old played the last 22 minutes as Pools secured a hard-fought point against Eastleigh and should be fit enough to start this weekend. In his nine Pools appearances so far, Hunter scored the winning goal on his debut against Yeovil but received a costly red card in the defeat to Woking. He'll be desperate to recapture the form that made him a regular in Chris Millington's successful Halifax side. Photo: Frank Reid
