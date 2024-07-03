By the time the new National League season returns on August 10th, Dodds will have been out for almost a year.
Since he was last in competitive action against AFC Fylde at the end of last August, four different managers have sat in the Pools dugout while countless defenders have tried to replace him.
Now, at last, he is confident he is closing in on a long-awaited comeback.
1. Dodds is targetting promotion next season
"The aim at the start of any season is to be the winner. If you don't have that, then I don't know why you're playing football."Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
2. The defender is feeling good
After a long and painstaking road to recovery, Dodds is within touching distance of a return. He admits that he will have to prove his fitness in pre-season but is confident he'll be able to play a major role next season.Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. He is back in training and taking part in contact sessions
Dodds has been involved in a number of contact sessions and says his knee is feeling strong.Photo: Chris Donnelly
4. The 23-year-old is hoping to be fit in time for August 10th
Dodds is hoping he'll be available for selection when the National League returns on August 10th. He is back in training, although his progress is still being carefully managed, but looks strong.Photo: Frank Reid
