10 things we learned after Dan Dodds spoke to the press as Hartlepool United defender nears a return

By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Dan Dodds spoke to the press earlier in the week as the Hartlepool United defender prepares to make his long-awaited comeback following an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out for more than 10 months. Here's what we learned.

By the time the new National League season returns on August 10th, Dodds will have been out for almost a year.

Since he was last in competitive action against AFC Fylde at the end of last August, four different managers have sat in the Pools dugout while countless defenders have tried to replace him.

Now, at last, he is confident he is closing in on a long-awaited comeback.

"The aim at the start of any season is to be the winner. If you don't have that, then I don't know why you're playing football."

1. Dodds is targetting promotion next season

After a long and painstaking road to recovery, Dodds is within touching distance of a return. He admits that he will have to prove his fitness in pre-season but is confident he'll be able to play a major role next season.

2. The defender is feeling good

Dodds has been involved in a number of contact sessions and says his knee is feeling strong.

3. He is back in training and taking part in contact sessions

Dodds is hoping he'll be available for selection when the National League returns on August 10th. He is back in training, although his progress is still being carefully managed, but looks strong.

4. The 23-year-old is hoping to be fit in time for August 10th

