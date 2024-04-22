2 . Mani D and Joe Grey are a match made in heaven

As they have done all season, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey combined impressively on Saturday afternoon, with Mani D's two spectacular strikes taking his total to 25 goals in all competitions while Grey finished on 13th thanks to his emphatic effort. The pair dovetailed to tremendous effect, with Grey providing the assists for Dieseruvwe's goals and Mani D turning the ball around the corner to Grey in the lead up to Barry Fuller's own goal. Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn were among the pioneers of the big man-little man strike partnership, scoring 44 goals between them in the 99/00 season, and the Pools boss now looks to have helped foster a similar understanding between his two prolific frontmen. Photo: FRANK REID 2024