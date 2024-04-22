10 things we learned after Pools ended their season on a positive note following a 4-3 win over Dorking:
1. No one does it better than the Pools fans
More than 700 Pools fans made the long trip to Surrey, undeterred by the 12:15 kick off time and the fact that the game had nothing on it for either side. Most of the travelling Poolies were kitted out in their Blues Brothers costumes as part of their annual fancy dress tradition to mark the final away day of the season. Supporters were joined by super fan Jeff Stelling and were rewarded for their commitment as Pools came out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Mani D and Joe Grey are a match made in heaven
As they have done all season, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey combined impressively on Saturday afternoon, with Mani D's two spectacular strikes taking his total to 25 goals in all competitions while Grey finished on 13th thanks to his emphatic effort. The pair dovetailed to tremendous effect, with Grey providing the assists for Dieseruvwe's goals and Mani D turning the ball around the corner to Grey in the lead up to Barry Fuller's own goal. Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn were among the pioneers of the big man-little man strike partnership, scoring 44 goals between them in the 99/00 season, and the Pools boss now looks to have helped foster a similar understanding between his two prolific frontmen. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
3. Sweeney hails the "excellent" Jameson
Assistant head coach Antony Sweeney said Pete Jameson had been "excellent" since returning to the side last month. The goalkeeper made a string of late saves to ensure Pools held on to all three points at the weekend, marking the final game of his season-long loan spell from Harrogate with an impressive performance. After a stuttering start to his Pools career, the 31-year-old has been outstanding since his return to the side in March, keeping three clean sheets in nine games. Time will tell if he has done enough to secure a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
4. The skipper wants to stay
Nicky Featherstone hinted that next season might be the last of his career, but the influential Pools captain said he's hoping he'll be offered a new deal to remain in the North East next term. Photo: Mark Fletcher
