3 . Dan Dodds registers an assist on return from suspension

Dan Dodds was back in the side after serving his three game suspension following his reckless red card against Eastleigh last month. He was caught out of position a few times and allowed Tamworth to exploit the space in-behind him on a handful of occasions but got forward well and combined effectively with Anthony Mancini all evening. His inch-perfect cross picked out Gary Madine to score the opener and the 23-year-old will be hoping he'll have done enough to force his way back into the side on a permanent basis. It remains to be seen whether Lawrence will restore him to the team ahead of the trip to Southend this weekend or if he'll stick with the versatile Nathan Sheron. The sense is that Dodds might have to be patient, but his performance in midweek was a reminder of what he can offer going forward. Photo: Frank Reid