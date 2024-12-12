Here are 10 things we learned as Hartlepool United were dumped out of the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout defeat to cup specialists Tamworth. What did you make of the performance?
1. Pools continue to show faith in youth after Kian Foreman handed debut
It was a memorable evening for 17-year-old Kian Foreman after the striker made his senior debut as a second half substitute. The likes of Joe Grey, Louis Stephenson, Alfie Steel, Campbell Darcy, Max Storey and Joe Aungiers have all progressed through the academy in recent years and it's important Pools continue to focus on developing young players following the departure of the influential Ian McGuckin. Hartlepool-born Foreman will be hoping he can be the next promising talent to break into the first team. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell make first starts
Both Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell made their first Pools starts on Tuesday evening, although neither did enough to put too much pressure on those ahead of them in the pecking order. LuaLua endured a 34th birthday to forget as he struggled to get into the game and saw his penalty saved in the shootout. Bondswell, meanwhile, was solid albeit unspectacular. While both new arrivals might have to do more to force their way into regular contention, they should benefit from the run out and Pools will be hoping there's more to come from the pair. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Dodds registers an assist on return from suspension
Dan Dodds was back in the side after serving his three game suspension following his reckless red card against Eastleigh last month. He was caught out of position a few times and allowed Tamworth to exploit the space in-behind him on a handful of occasions but got forward well and combined effectively with Anthony Mancini all evening. His inch-perfect cross picked out Gary Madine to score the opener and the 23-year-old will be hoping he'll have done enough to force his way back into the side on a permanent basis. It remains to be seen whether Lawrence will restore him to the team ahead of the trip to Southend this weekend or if he'll stick with the versatile Nathan Sheron. The sense is that Dodds might have to be patient, but his performance in midweek was a reminder of what he can offer going forward. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke Charman a doubt for trip to Southend after sustaining neck injury
Pools are set to face a nervous wait after in-form attacker Luke Charman was forced off with a neck injury on Tuesday evening. The 27-year-old, who has been in fine form of late, came on as a second half substitute but trudged off again 20 minutes later. Manager Lennie Lawrence described him as "groggy" and "sore" following the incident and admitted he didn't know whether he'd be fit enough for this weekend's trip to Southend. Pools do have other options in wide areas but Charman has been one of his side's best performers - both in and out of possession - and Lawrence will be keen to have him available for the journey to Essex. Photo: Frank Reid
