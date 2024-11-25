10 things we learned as Hartlepool United shock in-form Solihull Moors

Here are 10 things we learned after Pools edged a seven goal thriller at in-form Solihull Moors
1. Brad Young endures another difficult afternoon
The goalkeeper might have been disappointed with his role in all three of Solihull's goals. Although none were glaring errors, he beat the turf in frustration after Matt Warburton's effort squirmed underneath him while a more confident keeper might have come to claim the corner that led to the home side's third goal. In his defence, the conditions made things tough and his opposite number Laurie Walker was at fault for a couple of the goals at the other end. Even so, Lennie Lawrence will have to decide whether he sticks with the Leicester loanee or restores the more experienced Adam Smith to the side ahead of the visit of AFC Fylde. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The versatile Nathan Sheron impresses at right-back
It probably didn't come as a huge surprise, but Sheron impressed again at full-back as he deputised for the suspended Dan Dodds. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience of playing in defence and looked comfortable at right-back against Eastleigh. He continued to make the position his own in the Midlands with another assured performance on his 21st consecutive start for Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jack Hunter returns to the side but still needs time to get up to speed
Jack Hunter made a welcome return to the side, playing 75 minutes on his first start since September 14. While the midfielder wasn't at his influential best, he was full of running and it never felt like Pools were missing Sheron's influence in the engine room too much. Credit to Hunter for getting himself back in contention much earlier than expected. There should still be more to come as he nears full fitness and he looks set to continue in the role. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Adam Campbell produces his best performance in a Pools shirt
Adam Campbell looks to be really benefiting from the change in approach under Lennie Lawrence. The diminutive attacker was influential with and without the ball, opening the scoring with his third goal of the campaign and winning possession in the lead-up to Mani Dieseruvwe's decisive strike. The 29-year-old has now started all of the last five games and is beginning to thrive in a Pools side who look much more threatening when they keep the ball on the deck. Photo: Frank Reid
