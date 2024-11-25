10 things we learned as Hartlepool United shock in-form Solihull Moors

1 . Brad Young endures another difficult afternoon

The goalkeeper might have been disappointed with his role in all three of Solihull's goals. Although none were glaring errors, he beat the turf in frustration after Matt Warburton's effort squirmed underneath him while a more confident keeper might have come to claim the corner that led to the home side's third goal. In his defence, the conditions made things tough and his opposite number Laurie Walker was at fault for a couple of the goals at the other end. Even so, Lennie Lawrence will have to decide whether he sticks with the Leicester loanee or restores the more experienced Adam Smith to the side ahead of the visit of AFC Fylde. Photo: Frank Reid