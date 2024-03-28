Phillips met the media at Maiden Castle on Thursday morning to discuss the disappointment of Tuesday night’s 7-1 drubbing at Gateshead, Pools’ worst defeat in 28 years, and the squad’s determination to bounce back ahead of a testing Easter weekend.
Here are 10 things we learned:
1. Nightmare at Gateshead was 'unacceptable'
Phillips has condemned Tuesday night's hammering at Gateshead, when Pools conceded seven goals and suffered their worst defeat for 28 years, as "unacceptable" and said he is demanding a response from his players. Photo: FRANK REID
2. There is still belief within the squad
Pools probably need two wins to make sure of survival in the National League and Phillips insists his side still believe in themselves ahead of a challenging-looking Easter weekend. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Pools will return to a back four on Friday
Phillips changed shape to match Gateshead's 3-5-2 in midweek but Pools never looked comfortable with the formation, shipping six second half goals, and the boss confirms he plans to return to a flat back four for the visit of Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The players are hurting
Nicky Featherstone also spoke to the press and admitted the squad were "embarrassed" by Tuesday night's drubbing. The skipper offered his apologies to the fans and said the players were determined to respond. Photo: Frank Reid