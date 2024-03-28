Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips said Tuesday's hammering at the hands of local rivals Gateshead was unacceptable but has backed his side to respond on Friday.Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips said Tuesday's hammering at the hands of local rivals Gateshead was unacceptable but has backed his side to respond on Friday.
Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips said Tuesday's hammering at the hands of local rivals Gateshead was unacceptable but has backed his side to respond on Friday.

10 things we learned from Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips' press conference ahead of the visit of Halifax

Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips has been speaking to the press as Pools look to bounce back from their midweek mauling with the visit of Halifax on Good Friday.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:59 GMT

Phillips met the media at Maiden Castle on Thursday morning to discuss the disappointment of Tuesday night’s 7-1 drubbing at Gateshead, Pools’ worst defeat in 28 years, and the squad’s determination to bounce back ahead of a testing Easter weekend.

Here are 10 things we learned:

Phillips has condemned Tuesday night's hammering at Gateshead, when Pools conceded seven goals and suffered their worst defeat for 28 years, as "unacceptable" and said he is demanding a response from his players.

1. Nightmare at Gateshead was 'unacceptable'

Phillips has condemned Tuesday night's hammering at Gateshead, when Pools conceded seven goals and suffered their worst defeat for 28 years, as "unacceptable" and said he is demanding a response from his players. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Pools probably need two wins to make sure of survival in the National League and Phillips insists his side still believe in themselves ahead of a challenging-looking Easter weekend.

2. There is still belief within the squad

Pools probably need two wins to make sure of survival in the National League and Phillips insists his side still believe in themselves ahead of a challenging-looking Easter weekend. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Phillips changed shape to match Gateshead's 3-5-2 in midweek but Pools never looked comfortable with the formation, shipping six second half goals, and the boss confirms he plans to return to a flat back four for the visit of Halifax.

3. Pools will return to a back four on Friday

Phillips changed shape to match Gateshead's 3-5-2 in midweek but Pools never looked comfortable with the formation, shipping six second half goals, and the boss confirms he plans to return to a flat back four for the visit of Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Nicky Featherstone also spoke to the press and admitted the squad were "embarrassed" by Tuesday night's drubbing. The skipper offered his apologies to the fans and said the players were determined to respond.

4. The players are hurting

Nicky Featherstone also spoke to the press and admitted the squad were "embarrassed" by Tuesday night's drubbing. The skipper offered his apologies to the fans and said the players were determined to respond. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kevin PhillipsHalifaxGateshead