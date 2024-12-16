10 things we learned from Hartlepool United's goalless draw with Southend

Our Hartlepool United writer has taken a look back at 10 things we learned from the stalemate at Roots Hall. What did you make of another goalless draw for Pools?
1. Lennie Lawrence makes a change in goal
The veteran Pools boss handed Adam Smith his first National League start since late September, preferring the experienced goalkeeper to Leicester loanee Brad Young. Young had started the last 10 league games and while he's proven himself an impressive shot stopper, he has also made a number of mistakes and seems to have struggled with commanding his area. It might have seemed like strange timing, given that Young kept a clean sheet against Barnet last time out and made a superb late save, but Smith impressed the Pools boss with a confident showing against Tamworth in the FA Trophy in midweek. The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil goalkeeper did little wrong during a run in the side earlier in the season and while he might not be the most spectacular he seems like a safe pair of hands. Perhaps the biggest difference between the two men at the moment is Smith's command and control of his box, while Young tends to look a little reluctant when coming for crosses. In the event, Smith survived one nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated while coming to clear a loose ball but enjoyed a quiet afternoon as Pools kept a 10th clean sheet of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pools stick with Nathan Sheron at right-back
Defender Dan Dodds might have hoped to be restored to the side after he registered an assist on his return from suspension in midweek. Yet Lennie Lawrence stuck with the versatile Nathan Sheron, who produced another outstanding performance on his 25th consecutive start for Pools. Jack Hunter, while not at his influential best of late, has done a reasonable job of deputising in the engine room and Sheron has made the right-back spot his own. It seems likely that Dodds will return to the side sooner or later, but Lawrence favours a settled team and so the former Middlesbrough and Darlington defender will have to prove his worth once again. Both Dodds and Sheron are excellent options and so Lawrence won't much mind having something of a selection headache at right-back. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall is getting back to his best
Skipper Luke Waterfall impressed on his fifth consecutive start - that's the veteran defender's best run of games so far this season. The 34-year-old endured some well-documented struggles at the beginning of the campaign and was sent off twice in his first four appearances. The first of those red cards came in the reverse fixture against Southend, and at times this season the captain has cost his side with poor defending and ill-discipline. He was restored to the team last month after Billy Sass-Davies was ruled out following a clash of heads at York and Waterfall has steadily grown in stature, re-establishing his place in the heart of the defence. Saturday was arguably his best performance of the season against a Southend front line that looked like having enough pace to cause him problems. Waterfall dominated in the air and defended on the front foot as both he and Tom Parkes kept the Shrimpers attack quiet almost all afternoon. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Pools are increasingly impressive out of possession
Although outspoken former manager Darren Sarll prided himself on defensive structure and organisation, towards the end of his tenure Pools were starting to look all at sea at the back. Where Sarll promised a high press, Pools were passive and where he vowed to deliver tenacity, his side were tentative. Under Lawrence - and both Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton also deserve huge credit - Pools have regrouped, reorganised and turned themselves into a far more cohesive defensive unit. Even when shipping five against York and three at Solihull, the signs pointed towards a more solid defence in future. It should be noted that Lawrence inherited a squad full of capable defenders and hardworking midfielders, but the Pools boss and his new coaching staff have vastly improved their side's faltering defensive fortunes. Not only do the individual defenders look more sure of themselves, but Pools have a recognisable shape, are pressing increasingly well and defend as a team. It's no coincidence that they've kept five clean sheets in their last seven games. On Saturday, Southend had plenty of the ball but rarely looked like breaking Pools down. Photo: Frank Reid
