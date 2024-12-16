10 things we learned from Hartlepool United's goalless draw with Southend

1 . Lennie Lawrence makes a change in goal

The veteran Pools boss handed Adam Smith his first National League start since late September, preferring the experienced goalkeeper to Leicester loanee Brad Young. Young had started the last 10 league games and while he's proven himself an impressive shot stopper, he has also made a number of mistakes and seems to have struggled with commanding his area. It might have seemed like strange timing, given that Young kept a clean sheet against Barnet last time out and made a superb late save, but Smith impressed the Pools boss with a confident showing against Tamworth in the FA Trophy in midweek. The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil goalkeeper did little wrong during a run in the side earlier in the season and while he might not be the most spectacular he seems like a safe pair of hands. Perhaps the biggest difference between the two men at the moment is Smith's command and control of his box, while Young tends to look a little reluctant when coming for crosses. In the event, Smith survived one nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he hesitated while coming to clear a loose ball but enjoyed a quiet afternoon as Pools kept a 10th clean sheet of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid