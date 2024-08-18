3 . This team is full of heart.

A lot of teams would have gone into their shell after going down to 10 men on Saturday. With Harry Cardwell, who scored 18 goals last season, leading the line and Jack Bridge, one of the league's outstanding creative midfielders, coming off the bench, Pools faced a tall task to keep their opponents out for almost all of the second half. However, in keeping two men up top, Sarll ensured he gave the visitors' back line something to think about, meaning Southend couldn't bomb forward with reckless abandon as the Shrimpers looked to make the most of their man advantage. Defensively, Pools were courageous, adaptable and well-organised. Jack Hunter slotted seamlessly into centre-half, Tom Parkes was outstanding and the two full-backs were similarly impressive. Ahead of them, the likes of Nathan Sheron, Adam Campbell and Joe Grey covered every blade of grass for their side. This is a Pools team who are all pulling in the same direction. Photo: Frank Reid