Here are 10 things we learned from Saturday's stalemate with Southend.
1. Luke Waterfall sees red.
Skipper Luke Waterfall was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards either side of half time. Pools were particularly frustrated by referee Paul Marsden's brandishing of the first booking when Waterfall was cautioned for dissent after taking exception to the decision to award Southend a throw-in - Sarll said afterwards that Marsden admitted he got it wrong, and that the throw should have gone to the hosts. Even so, a frustrated Waterfall showed uncharacteristic heedlessness after the break, escaping the referee's wrath after hauling down Harry Cardwell before receiving a second booking moments later for tussling with Josh Walker. Pools survived 40 minutes, plus six added, without their skipper and will have to do without him again for Tuesday night's trip to Tamworth. Billy Sass-Davies seems the natural replacement. Photo: Frank Reid
2. There is a fine line between combativeness and recklessness - and Pools are still figuring it out.
There's no doubt that Pools have been refreshingly combative so far this season, but 10 yellow cards in two games risks making things difficult; with such a thin squad, Pools cannot afford too many suspensions. Pools must continue to impose themselves on their opponents while reigning in the needless bookings for things like dissent. Photo: Frank Reid
3. This team is full of heart.
A lot of teams would have gone into their shell after going down to 10 men on Saturday. With Harry Cardwell, who scored 18 goals last season, leading the line and Jack Bridge, one of the league's outstanding creative midfielders, coming off the bench, Pools faced a tall task to keep their opponents out for almost all of the second half. However, in keeping two men up top, Sarll ensured he gave the visitors' back line something to think about, meaning Southend couldn't bomb forward with reckless abandon as the Shrimpers looked to make the most of their man advantage. Defensively, Pools were courageous, adaptable and well-organised. Jack Hunter slotted seamlessly into centre-half, Tom Parkes was outstanding and the two full-backs were similarly impressive. Ahead of them, the likes of Nathan Sheron, Adam Campbell and Joe Grey covered every blade of grass for their side. This is a Pools team who are all pulling in the same direction. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sarll is hopeful injuries to Dan Dodds and Luke Charman aren't too serious.
There was understable concern when Dan Dodds was not named in the squad for Saturday's game, given that he has missed the best part of a year with a serious knee injury. However, Sarll insists the injury that kept him out of the weekend's game is both unrelated and far less serious. The defender felt his hamstring on Thursday afternoon and is expected to miss between seven days and two weeks. Luke Charman, who has made an impressive start to his Pools career, was causing Southend a few problems when he was wiped out by Cav Miley. Sarll confirmed he'd injured his ankle and all-but ruled him out of Tuesday night's trip to Tamworth, but was hopeful he'd be back in contention soon. Photo: Frank Reid
