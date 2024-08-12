2 . A much-improved midfield

One of the highlights of Saturday's season opener were the performances of central-midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron. Sarll has been eager for his new recruits to impact the game at both ends of the field and the pair made a superb start with tireless debuts. Sheron set the tone with a series of crunching challenges - and was rightly booked for a late lunge on Alex Whittle - while he also produced an excellent block on the edge of the box. He made an impact with a number of forward runs and almost opened his Pools account with a second half header. Hunter, meanwhile, who scored just one goal in 79 games for Halifax, lashed in the winner after 65 minutes and already looks to be benefitting from the freedom Sarll has given him. The pair look to complement one another well and, with Greg Sloggett set to return from injury ahead of the visit of Southend and the experienced Nicky Featherstone waiting in the wings, the future in the engine room looks much brighter. Photo: Frank Reid