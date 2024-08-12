Goalkeeper Joel Dixon was a surprise inclusion in-between the sticks, starting ahead of new signing Adam Smith. Dixon, who endured such a torrid first season in the North East, had a relatively quiet afternoon as he kept just his second Pools clean sheet in 27 matches. He did well to hold onto Yeovil captain Matt Worthington's late effort but fumbled a last ditch cross after colliding with Manny Onariase. Thankfully for the 30-year-old, substitute Harvey Greenslade blasted his effort over the bar. Darren Sarll was quick to praise the Middlesbrough-born stopper after the game, although Smith will still fancy his chances of displacing him. Photo: Frank Reid
One of the highlights of Saturday's season opener were the performances of central-midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron. Sarll has been eager for his new recruits to impact the game at both ends of the field and the pair made a superb start with tireless debuts. Sheron set the tone with a series of crunching challenges - and was rightly booked for a late lunge on Alex Whittle - while he also produced an excellent block on the edge of the box. He made an impact with a number of forward runs and almost opened his Pools account with a second half header. Hunter, meanwhile, who scored just one goal in 79 games for Halifax, lashed in the winner after 65 minutes and already looks to be benefitting from the freedom Sarll has given him. The pair look to complement one another well and, with Greg Sloggett set to return from injury ahead of the visit of Southend and the experienced Nicky Featherstone waiting in the wings, the future in the engine room looks much brighter. Photo: Frank Reid
It took Pools 11 games to keep a National League clean sheet last season and they managed just four all campaign. Three of those came after the January arrivals of Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, who have made a massive impact. With strong options available to Sarll at full-back and the base of midfield as well as a determined and disciplined front line, Pools look set to be difficult to break down this term. Yeovil might have dominated the ball, but the Glovers rarely looked like being able to play through their well-organised visitors. Skipper Luke Waterfall is targetting 20 clean sheets this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sarll's side are battling, combative and tenacious
A late booking for manager Darren Sarll was one of six yellow cards Pools picked up on the opening day and a clear sign that this side has a mean streak. Yeovil boss Mark Cooper, who played for Pools in the 90s, wasn't best pleased with the visitors' combative approach, but that's surely a good sign for Sarll. If Pools can add a bit of an edge to their game, then that should help them shade more close encounters like the one in Somerset. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.