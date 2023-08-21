Hartlepool United have started the season well in the National League but manager John Askey remains open to strengthening his squad.

The Hartlepool boss made several additions ahead of the new campaign before a number of injuries threatened to plague the early weeks of the season.

Those injuries – including to the likes of midfield duo Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney – led Askey to suggest his willingness to sign an additional midfielder to help provide competition for places with Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Anthony Mancini the only real options for the Pools boss to consider in central midfield.

Askey also hinted at another wide midfielder as a potential option when it comes to recruitment but the club has yet to add to their ranks since the start of the season.

But if Askey is to continue monitoring the situation with his midfield, who could the Pools boss consider?

Here we look at 11 midfield free agents who could be of interest.

1 . Joe Grayson Grayson is out of contract after leaving Barrow this summer. The former Blackburn Rovers man spent time on trial with Hartlepool in pre-season before being subject of a league offer. As yet, however, Grayson remains unsigned although it feels as though Pools may have moved on in their search.

2 . Anthony Greaves Greaves left Doncaster Rovers this summer after short spells with York City and Spennymoor Town on loan.

3 . Ben Reeves Reeves was released by Gillingham at the end of last season with the 31-year-old still to pick up a new club. The former Southampton, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic man spent most time with MK Dons across two spells.