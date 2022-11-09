News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's defensive injury concerns could lead to Keith Curle scouring the free agent market once more. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

11 free agents Hartlepool United could turn to amid injury crisis including ex-Portsmouth, Carlisle United and Arsenal defenders - photo gallery

Hartlepool United’s injury crisis shows no signs of letting up after defenders Alex Lacey and David Ferguson took their place in the treatment room recently.

By Joe Ramage
4 minutes ago

Lacey and Ferguson join a line of players currently out of action for Keith Curle’s side with defence a particular issue for the interim manager. Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang are all missing, while Brody Paterson was not involved for the FA Cup first round tie at Solihull Moors.

Curle had to include three of the club’s academy stars on the bench for the FA Cup tie but could soon be forced into scouring the free agent market once again should his defensive issues continue.

Curle has suggested he has yet to find any value for money in those players currently out of contract, but with just Euan Murray and Reghan Tumilty left as established defenders, Curle may have no alternative.

And here we look at some of those defensive free agents Pools could consider as per transfermarkt.

1. Luke Prosser

Experienced centre-back Prosser has been without a club since leaving Stevenage. The 34-year-old has featured for the likes of Northampton Town, Port Vale and Colchester United after his time as a youth with Tottenham Hotspur and could add some much needed nous on a short-term basis. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. Ryan McLaughlin

Former Liverpool youngster McLaughlin has been training in West Belfast lately following his Morecambe exit. The 28-year-old full-back spent two seasons with Rochdale after an unsuccessful period with Blackpool and would provide an option in Jamie Sterry’s continued absence. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

3. Paul Downing

Downing spent the second half of last season on loan at Rochdale, his final game coming in the 2-1 win over Hartlepool, before bringing an end to a difficult spell with Portsmouth in the summer. The centre-back has Championship experience with Blackburn Rovers as little as three seasons ago. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

4. Junior Brown

Left-back Brown left Bristol Rovers after struggling to make an impact last season. The 33-year-old has plenty of EFL experience with the likes of Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town and Mansfield Town and could offer support in David Ferguson’s absence. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

