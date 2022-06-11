Clubs up and down the country have been releasing their retained lists over the course of the last few weeks and with that also comes those who are being released by clubs.

Those without new contracts will see their current deals expire later this month before being free to move to whichever club they choose on a free transfer.

But how many of those players could and should Pools be interested in?

It’s no secret new Pools boss Paul Hartley has a big job on his hands this summer in order to ready his squad for the new League two season which kicks off next month with Pools currently short on numbers.

And with that in mind, here at The Mail, we look at 11 players available on free transfers this summer who might be of interest.

1. Joel Coleman - Goalkeeper Pools have already been credited with an interest in Coleman who is to leave Rochdale at the end of his contract. Stockport County are also said to be keen on the goalkeeper who could provide competition for Ben Killip. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Ryan Fallowfield - Defender Popular defender Fallowfield is set to leave Harrogate Town this summer as Simon Weaver shakes up his squad at the Envirovent Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Defender Ebanks-Landell was surprisingly not offered a contract by Shrewsbury Town despite featuring regularly in League One. The 29-year-old would be something of a coup for Pools with the defender likely to have plenty of suitors but it is a position they will need to strengthen (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

4. Jake Cooper - Defender The Rotherham United defender had a brief loan spell with Pools in 2021 making just two appearances during their promotion campaign. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales